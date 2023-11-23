Atlético de Madrid will face Mallorca this Saturday, November 25 at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in a duel corresponding to matchday 14 of LaLiga.
The Colchoneros are currently in fourth position in the general table with 28 points, while the Bermellones are in 17th place with just nine points in 12 games.
On paper this looks like a duel with a clear favorite, but the squad led by Javier Aguirre will seek to stand up to ‘Cholo’ Simeone.
This is how the colchoneros would come out for this confrontation.
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak – Oblak is distinguished by his agility, quick reflexes and abilities to make impressive saves. He is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, standing out for his consistency and security between the three sticks.
Central defender: Axel Witsel – The Belgian footballer has an imposing physical presence and can play both as a midfielder and as a center back. He stands out for his ability to recover balls, his vision of the game and his ability to distribute the ball. He has a goal this season.
Central defense: José María Giménez – Giménez is the Colchoneros’ stronghold in defense. He is distinguished by his aggressiveness in individual duels, his ability to anticipate plays and his leadership in the defensive backfield.
Central defense: Mario Hermoso – Hermoso is a Spanish defender who stands out for his elegance when passing the ball and his ability to read the game. This season he has played 12 LaLiga games and four more in the Champions League.
Right back: Nahuel Molina: The 25-year-old winger is characterized by his speed, resistance and ability to join the attack. He contributes on both ends of the field. He has two goals and an assist this season.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul: The Argentine midfielder has established himself as an important player in the ‘Cholo’ scheme. both defensive and offensive skills. He has played nine games and given two assists.
Central midfielder: Koke– The Spanish midfielder is the organizer in the midfield. He is known for his vision of the game and for playing in different positions in the midfield. He adds two assists.
Central midfielder: Saúl – The Spanish midfielder has a great ability to recover balls and reach the rival area. He registers five assists in 12 LaLiga games.
Left back: Rodrigo Riquelme – Riquelme is a young Spanish talent who plays as a left back and as a winger on the same side. He has two goals and an assist.
Forward: Antoine Griezmann – The French striker has shown his intelligence, his dribbling quality and his ability to score goals. He has eight scores and one assist. In addition to four goals in the Champions League.
Forward: Álvaro Morata: The Spanish striker is the perfect complement for Griezmann thanks to his ability to finish plays, his ability in the aerial game and his mobility on the attacking front. He has seven goals and two assists in La Liga. In addition to five goals and an assist in the Champions League.
Goalkeeper: P. Rajkovic
Defense: G. González, M. Valjent, A. Raillo, M. Nastasic, Jaume
Medium: A. Sánchez, S. Costa, S. Darder
Forward: C. Larin, V. Muriqi
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Mallorca