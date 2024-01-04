After the League match, Atlético de Madrid will debut in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey. They will do so directly in the round of 32, facing CD Lugo. A priori it is a simple game in which Simeone is expected to rest the starters. The match will be next January 6 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid for this match
BY: JAN OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper, Oblak, is undoubtedly among the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
LHP: NAHUEL MOLINA – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Molina an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team.
DFC: JOSE MARIA GIMÉNEZ – With his commanding presence and outstanding defensive skills, Giménez is a leader in the Atlético de Madrid rearguard. His ability to anticipate and close spaces will be crucial in the confrontation against Lugo.
DFC: AZPILICUETA – Completing the defensive line will be César Azpilicueta, who will have the opportunity to play minutes with the colchoneros in this Copa del Rey match
DFC: AXEL WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rear.
LI: JAVI GALAN – Left back Javi Galán, one of Atlético's new acquisitions, brings with him a combination of speed and defensive ability. His ability to join the attack while also fulfilling defensive responsibilities makes him a complete player. Galán will be crucial to maintain balance on the left wing.
MC: KOKE – In the midfield, captain Koke will lead Atlético. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. His experience will be vital to control the pace of the match and create scoring opportunities.
MC: SAUL – Another crucial component in the midfield will be Saúl. His versatility allows him to play in various midfield positions, contributing both in defense and in play creation. Saúl is recognized for his resistance and ability to score in key moments.
MC: RIQUELME – Atlético's young promise, Riquelme, is an exciting addition to the midfield. With his technical ability and game vision, Riquelme represents the future of the team. His inclusion in the lineup shows the coach's confidence in his ability to unbalance the opposing defense.
DEL: MEMPHIS – Up front, Memphis will contribute its talent and scoring ability. With his speed, dribbling and ability to finish plays, Memphis will be the spearhead in Atlético de Madrid's attack.
DEL: STRAP – Complementing Memphis will be Correa. The Argentine striker, known for his agility and one-on-one skills, will be a constant headache for Lugo's defense. The combination of Memphis and Correa promises to be a lethal duo.
This is what the Atlético de Madrid lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Javi Galán
Midfielders: Koke, Saúl, Riquelme
Forwards: Memphis, Correa
