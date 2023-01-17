Atlético de Madrid’s streak is much more worrisome for results than for the game. The team completed a great game against FC Barcelona in which they could not take any points, and last weekend they managed to chain several stretches of good football at the Juegos del Mediterráneo Stadium, and even so, they only obtained one point.
Cholo Simeone has spent years trying to win the Copa del Rey again, but the results of the colchoneros in the cup competition have been anything but good.
This is the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid to face Levante:
FOR: JAN OBLAK– The Slovenian goalkeeper should always start even if he is not at his best. He can save the team from a lot of trouble.
RH: NAHUEL MOLINA– much criticized since his arrival at Atlético de Madrid, but in Udinese he became one of the best full-backs on the continent.
CB: AXEL WITSEL– undoubtedly one of the great additions of Atlético de Madrid due to its cost and performance.
CB: JOSEMA GIMENEZ– It has been several years that he is not the same. Before he was a very safe central defender, now he makes rookie mistakes.
LI: REINILDO– He has been the player in the best shape of the mattress team for a year. Indispensable.
CDM: GEOFFREY KONDOGBIA– When he is not on the pitch, his absence is very noticeable. He is a footballer who is in charge of preventing the defenders from being overloaded with work.
CDM: KOKE– is not going through its best moment far from it. Even so, we are waiting for you at eleven.
MVI: LEMAR– little by little he is improving regarding his physical problems. He will start from the left side.
MVD: MARCOS LLORENTE– On the right he is being one of the most important players for this team. He has been the best post-World Cup mattress player
DC: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN– the Frenchman appears whenever he is needed. The one who brings magic in three quarters of the field. Defensively he always complies.
DC: ANGEL CORREA– The other day he started from the start and scored the only goal for the mattress team. He will repeat ownership.
Goalie:Oblak.
defenses: Molina, Witsel, Gimenez and Reinildo.
Midfielders: Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar and Llorente.
strikers: Correa and Griezmann.
