With the anticipation of the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, all eyes are focused on how the Colchonero team could line up for this crucial match. With the match scheduled at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Atlético, leading its group, looks to get a good result as it prepares to host Inter at the Civitas Metropolitano.
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
LW: MARCOS LLORENTE – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Marcos Llorente an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team. The versatility of good old Marcos allows him to play in many positions for Cholo.
DFC: JOSE MARIA GIMÉNEZ – With his commanding presence and outstanding defensive skills, Giménez is a leader in the Atlético de Madrid rearguard. His ability to anticipate and close spaces will be crucial in the confrontation against Granada.
DFC: WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rearguard. Furthermore, over time, delaying his position helps him on a physical level to be able to last longer in the games.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL – In a formidable state, the 28-year-old Atlético midfielder has to renew this year, and is earning an increasing contract based on effort and dedication in each game.
LI: LINEN – One of the players who have best adapted to Cholo's game this year. He knows what Simeone wants from him and he executes it perfectly in every game on that left wing that he has taken over.
MC: KOKE – In midfield, captain Koke will lead Atlético. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. One of the players who has created the most chances in LaLiga history will be essential for his team.
MC: FROM PAUL – The Argentine midfielder is also performing at an excellent level lately. One of the best in the squad, he has once again found the best version of himself and the colchoneros really notice his stay on the field of play. Since he won the World Cup, we are seeing another completely different and much improved version of the Argentine player.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS – The Spanish midfielder is making a place for himself in the squad and in the starting lineup based on great games that leave anyone speechless. An effort for each ball typical of a Cholo team, together with an impressive quality that allows them to dribble and open spaces within the reach of few.
DC: GRIEZMANN – The Frenchman, the best player on the team without a doubt, and one of the best in the world, is being the leader of the team for another season, organizing from the top, scoring, assisting and playing better than ever.
DC: BELT – And to close the attacking pairing, after Morata's injury, we will see the Argentine Correa on the field. Good old Ángel Correa is dizzying, fast and capable of doing great things in the best spaces.
This is what the Atlético de Madrid lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Marcos Llorente, Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Witsel, Lino
Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Pablo Barrios
Forwards: Griezmann and Correa
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Inter #Milan #UCL
Leave a Reply