The red and white club will have a complicated task traveling to Granada for matchday 21 of LaLiga. The Andalusians need to win, since they are 5 points away from getting out of relegation and that will make them go all out having also rested much more than Atlético who has just played in the cup against Madrid. Despite everything, Cholo's men will look for ways to win since they are 3 points away from entering the Champions League and these will be the ones chosen by the Argentine to defend the starting shield:
BY: JAN OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper, Oblak, is undoubtedly among the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
LHP: NAHUEL MOLINA – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Molina an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team.
DFC: JOSE MARIA GIMÉNEZ – With his commanding presence and outstanding defensive skills, Giménez is a leader in the Atlético de Madrid rearguard. His ability to anticipate and close spaces will be crucial in the confrontation against Granada.
DFC: MARIO BEAUTIFUL – In an enviable state of form and after two games against Madrid at a very high level, probably one of the best in the squad currently and awaiting the renewal of his contract, which is expected to be higher.
DFC: AXEL WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rearguard.
LI: LINEN – Player who played for Valencia last year, but since he arrived from the loan, Cholo has found in him everything he is looking for in a player, he runs, defends, goes up, down, he does everything and just like the coach Argentinian sees it. An essential in the eleven for Simeone.
MC: KOKE – In the midfield, captain Koke will lead Atlético. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. His experience will be vital to control the pace of the match and create scoring opportunities.
MC: MARCOS LLORENTE – Player highly criticized for not reaching the figures of that year that put him through the roof, but even so, he continues to perform as he should and knows how. Arriving midfielder who also knows how to play further back when he is needed and can cover many positions on the field.
MC: BY PAUL – The Argentine midfielder is also performing at an excellent level lately. One of the best in the squad, he has once again found the best version of himself and the colchoneros really notice his stay on the field of play. When De Paul is there, everything is easier in attack and defense.
FROM: GRIEZMANN – The Frenchman, the best player on the team without a doubt, and one of the best in the world, has just scored several goals against one of his biggest rivals in the derbies, no one can blame him for anything and Grizzi runs, defends and attacks like anyone else.
FROM: MORATA – And to close the attacking pair, the Spanish Morata could not be missing. A magnificent season that puts them in a position of the best of the moment up front and that is giving several joys to an Atlético de Madrid that needs them to continue competing for everything this year.
This is what the Atlético de Madrid lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Witsel, Lino
Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Marcos Llorente
Forwards: Griezmann and Morata
