The year 2024 will begin with a real great game for Atlético de Madrid. The red and whites will visit the Montilivi stadium to face Girona, current co-leader of LaLiga and who in 18 games have only lost one game.
Below we leave you the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid for this match
BY: Jan Oblak– The Slovenian is immovable under the goal. He has always been characterized by his good performance, being a key piece in Simeone's project for some time now.
DFC: Savic– Simeone makes changes in defense compared to the last game. The Montenegrin will play as a starter for Atlético de Madrid and will be the center back on the right instead of Soyuncu. Savic will not have an easy match against the Girona forward line.
DFC: Axel Witsel – The Belgian, accustomed to playing as a pivot or midfielder throughout his career, has been enabled in recent matches as a center back, which has worked for the coaching staff for now.
DFC: Mario Hermoso – From the line of three that has been implemented The cholo In recent games, the 28-year-old is the only one in his natural zone, so he must act as a leader.
MC: Koke Resurrection – The Colchonero captain is the rock of the midfield, the strong man who puts his leg in and connects the defense with the attack. He always adapts to the strategist's orders.
MC: Riquelme – A player of great quality, Riquelm will start this league match. He knows how to move in short spaces and throw precise long passes.
MC: Llorente – Llorente, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team's scheme. His ability to recover balls, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can change the course of the game.
CAD: Nahuel Molina – His natural area is the right back, but he has been used as an attacker due to his technical quality and excellent offensive contribution.
CAI: Samu Lino – The Brazilian has returned to the starting lineup after his physical problems. He is one of the most unbalanced players in the Colchonero team's squad.
DC: Antoine Griezmann – The Frenchman will come with all the attitude after scoring against Lazio. His ability to delay his position and be able to organize the attack makes him a great danger.
DC: Alvaro Morata – The Madrid native is in a good moment. His aerial game is remarkable and the most important thing is that he has formed a good partnership with Griezmann.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, S. Lino
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, Riquelme
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
