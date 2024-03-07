After the match against Real Betis where they managed to get a victory, Atlético de Madrid will have to travel to Cádiz to play their next match in the league. The Colchonero team should get an easy victory against a club that is not being able to beat anyone, although yes, the people of Cádiz will come out to bite due to the need to get a point and even more so playing at home, with how the lower part of the team is. the classification.
Next, we leave you with the lineup that Cholo Simeone could have on the green for this key match in LaLiga:
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper, despite not having one of his historic seasons at Atlético, is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
CAD: LLORENTE – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Marcos Llorente an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team. The versatility of good old Marcos allows him to play in many positions for Cholo.
More news about LaLiga
DFC: GABRIEL PAULISTA – The Brazilian will be a good replacement to give a rest to the starters like Savic. Diakhaby's injury is going to make him be missed a lot in Valencia, but the current Colchoneros player has been a great signing by the club and will surely perform at the best of levels.
DFC: WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rearguard. Furthermore, over time, delaying his position helps him on a physical level to be able to last longer in the games.
DFC: REINILDO – After his return from injury, the Brazilian is trying to gradually recover the level that made him the undisputed starter last season. If he succeeds, he should be an indisputable player in Cholo Simeone's schemes, since he provides good ball output, speed and defensive rigor.
CAI: LINEN – One of the players who have best adapted to Cholo's game this year. He knows what Simeone wants from him and he executes it perfectly in every game on that left wing that he has taken over.
MC: FROM PAUL – The Argentine midfielder is also performing at an excellent level lately. One of the best in the squad, he has once again found the best version of himself and the colchoneros really notice his stay on the field of play. Since he won the World Cup, we are seeing another completely different and much improved version of the Argentine player.
MC: KOKE – In the center of the field, captain Koke will lead the colchoneros. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. One of the players who has created the most chances in LaLiga history will be essential for Cholo's team once again.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS – The Spanish midfielder is making a place for himself in the squad and in the starting lineup based on great games that are impressing the Colchoneros fans. An effort for each ball typical of a Cholo team, together with great quality that allows them to dribble and open spaces available to few.
DC: DEPAY- The Dutchman is not having his best season, and a match against a Cádiz in low times that has not won for more than 20 games can be a good opponent to gain confidence again and become that replacement that the club needs to alter the matches and revolutionize them from the bench.
DC: MORATA – And to close this attacking duo, who else, the team's top scorer. The Spanish forward is having a great season, with 13 goals already scored in LaLiga. He has just returned from injury, so it is expected that he regains his best level for this decisive stretch of the season.
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Gabriel Paulista, Witsel, Reinildo
Lanes: Llorente, Lino
Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Neighborhoods
Fronts: Depay and Morata
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Cádiz #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply