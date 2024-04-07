Atlético de Madrid, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League, will have to face Borussia Dortmund in their stadium in a match that they will try to get the tie back on track.
Below we leave you the possible lineup of Cholo Simeone's team for this match
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper, despite not having one of his historic seasons at Atlético, is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
CAD: LLORENTE – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Marcos Llorente an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team. The versatility of good old Marcos allows him to play in many positions for Cholo.
DFC: STEFAN SAVIC – With his commanding presence and outstanding defensive skills, Savic is a leader in Atlético Madrid's rearguard. His ability to anticipate and close spaces will be crucial in the confrontation against Borussia.
DFC: WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rearguard. Furthermore, over time, delaying his position helps him on a physical level to be able to last longer in the games.
DFC: REINILDO – After his return from injury, the Brazilian is trying to gradually recover the level that made him the undisputed starter last season. If he succeeds, he should be an indisputable player in Cholo Simeone's schemes, since he provides good ball output, speed and defensive rigor.
CAI: LINEN – One of the players who have best adapted to Cholo's game this year. He knows what Simeone wants from him and he executes it perfectly in every game on that left wing that he has taken over.
MC: SAUL – The Spanish midfielder is little by little recovering that level that made him one of the most complete midfielders in European football. Great news for Cholo is the return of this player, who at that time was an indisputable player in the Argentine coach's plans.
MC: KOKE – In the center of the field, captain Koke will lead the colchoneros. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. One of the players who has created the most chances in LaLiga history will be essential for Cholo's team once again.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS – The Spanish midfielder is making a place for himself in the squad and in the starting lineup based on great games that are impressing the Colchoneros fans. An effort for each ball typical of a Cholo team, together with great quality that allows them to dribble and open spaces within the reach of few.
DC: GRIEZMANN – The Frenchman, the best player on the team without a doubt, and one of the best in the world, is being the leader of the team for another season, organizing from the top, scoring, assisting and playing better than ever.
DC: MORATA – And to close this attacking duo, who else, the team's top scorer. The Spanish forward is having a great season, with 14 goals already scored in LaLiga.
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Savic, Witsel, Reinildo
Lanes: Llorente, Lino
Midfielders: Saúl, Koke, Barrios
Fronts: Griezmann and Morata
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Borussia #Champions #League #quarterfinals
