Atlético de Madrid arrives in Valencia after three weeks without competing and with the intention of continuing the trend of the first three days. The red and white team has only conceded one goal in the three league games they have played, remember that the fourth game against Sevilla was postponed by DANA, and they have already scored 10 goals in one of the best league starts in the team’s history. This is the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid against Valencia to continue adding in the League:
BY: JAN OBLAK – Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in the Atlético de Madrid goal is synonymous with security and confidence for the team. Oblak stands out for his size, agility and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. His ability to direct the defense and his ability to resolve complicated situations make him a key piece for the “colchoneros.”
CAD: LLORENTE – Llorente, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover balls, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can change the course of the game.
DFC: MARIO BEAUTIFUL – Spanish defender, Mario Hermoso, is a key piece in Atlético de Madrid’s defensive system. Hermoso stands out for his versatility, his ability to join the attack and his solidity in defensive tasks. His vision of the game and his good touch on the ball also allow him to contribute to the creation of the game from the defensive zone.
DFC: AXEL WITSEL – The Belgian midfielder converted to libero was one of the key pieces of Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid last season, and in this season, everything indicates that he will once again have a lot of prominence.
DFC: SOYUNCU – Soyuncu, the center back, is known for his physical strength and defensive skills. His ability to score and clear balls, as well as his aerial play, make him a key piece in the rearguard. He has a good ball output.
CAI: SAMUEL LINO – The departure of Yannick Carrasco opens the door for the Brazilian. We will see how the former Valencia player performs with all the pressure on him.
MC: RODRIGO DE PAUL – The Argentine midfielder arrived at Atlético last season to reinforce creativity and offensive play. De Paul is a complete midfielder, with great vision of the game, ability to distribute and reach the rival area. His talent will be key to generating scoring opportunities.
MC: THOMAS LEMAR – He stands out for his vision of the game and his ability to create scoring chances. His ability to connect the midfield with the attack and provide assists makes him an influential player.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS – Despite his youth, he shows exceptional maturity on the field, controlling the midfield with precision and vision. His ability to distribute the ball and make intelligent decisions in pressure situations makes him an exciting prospect for the team and a valuable addition to Atlético’s control and possession game.
DC: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN – Griezmann is a versatile player who can act as a reference in the attack. His ability to score goals, create spaces and play an active role in the construction of the game make him a fundamental piece in the starting eleven.
DC: ÁLVARO MORATA – The Spanish striker, Álvaro Morata, is a guaranteed option up front for Atlético de Madrid. Morata stands out for his ability to finish plays, his good aerial game and his ability to associate with his teammates. His experience and ability to generate space in the rival area make him a constant danger for opposing defenses.
Goal: Jan Oblak
Defenses: Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Witsel, Soyuncu, Samu Lino
Midfield: De Paul, Barrios, Lemar
Lead: Griezmann, Morata
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #League #match #Valencia
Leave a Reply