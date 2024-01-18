After two and a half years at the head of the team, the Portuguese coach José Mourinho was fired this week of the technical direction of the professional team of AS Roma, from Italy, after chaining a series of adverse results in Serie A and especially after being eliminated in the Italian Cup in the classic against Lazio.
When it seemed that the famous dance of names to find his replacement was beginning, the team in which the Argentine world champions Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala play quickly found themselves with the announcement of their new coach: it is nothing less than Daniele De Rossiidol of the institution for what he did as a footballer.
His debut will be this Saturday, January 20, against Hellas Verona, in the clash that will open matchday 21 of Italian Serie A. We review the possible alignment that can stop the brand new DT.
The first thing to note is that the coach will not be able to count on one of the team's top figures, the “Jewel” Dybala, since he has a muscle injury and is still recovering from it.
Gianluca Mancini will not be in the game either: the Giallorossi centre-back was cautioned and received a yellow card against Milan, the fifth in Serie A this season, so he will be absent and the person tipped to replace him is Rick Karsdorp.
Goalkeeper: Svilar;
Defenders: Kristensen, Rick Karsdorp, Llorente; Celik
Frills: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Spinazzola
Fronts: Lukaku, El Shaarawy
