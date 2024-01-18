Official and Confirmed: Daniele De Rossi is the new coach of La Roma

✍🏼He will sign a contract until June 2024

🔜He will debut this Saturday, in the duel between La Loba and Hellas Verona pic.twitter.com/cCclQmKXqo

— ® Σ |_ Δ ╥ Φ ® Σ § (@Relatoresconvos) January 16, 2024