This Wednesday, November 29, the Arsenal faces the Lens in it Emirates Stadium for their duel on Date 5 of the Group Stage, of the UEFA champions league. The Gunners dominate the B Group with nine points, while the French club is third with five points.
The London team is coming off a victory in the Premier Leaguewhere he is the leader with 30 units, by narrowly beating the Brentfordwhile in his last duel of the Champions defeated 2-0 Seville with annotations from the Belgian Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.
Saka He stated that he is marked with double coverage in almost every game this season, so he is looking for a solution. In the recent duel against Brentfordthe English had at least two defenders of the Bees constantly watching. Despite this, he managed to provide an assist.
On the other hand, the team Blood and Gold beat 0-3 at Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1, where he is sixth with 19 points. Already with respect to his last duel of the Champions Leaguelost to him PSV Eindhoven for the minimum of Luuk de Jongin addition he was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Morgan Guilavogui.
More news about the Champions League
In addition to this, the club has once again opened the doors to the defender Raphael Varanewho could soon leave the Manchester Unitedalthough the technician Franck Kaise admits that it would be difficult to sign him because neither Bayern Munich can due to his high salary.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale – There is a lot of talk about the possible departure of the goalkeeper, since David Raya I would have won the position lately. They could be his last duels since he strongly interests the Wolverhampton.
Defense: Gabriel Magalhaes – The Brazilian left-hander adapts perfectly to what the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta I ordered him. Very good in the aerial game.
Defense: William Saliba – He wears the captain’s badge for a reason. The Frenchman is quite daring and his 1.92 meter height helps him a lot.
Left back: Oleksandr Zinchenko – The Ukrainian would be in charge of guarding the left flank. He possesses many offensive qualities when developing as an interior or midfielder.
Right back: Takehiro Tomiyasu – Since his arrival, the team improved a lot in the defensive aspect. The Japanese can also adapt as a center back.
Center: Declan Rice – The key in the center of the field, since it recovers many possessions and at the same time offers you to go forward correctly.
Midfielder: Martin Odegaard – Another of the captains and one could not expect less thanks to his offensive mentality. He has the quality of giving key passes in the spaces near the rival area.
Midfielder: Leandro Trossard – His usual position is as a left winger, however, he does not look out of place when he appears as a midfielder, a place where he also seems comfortable to be able to organize the attack.
Left winger: Gabriel Martinelli – The Brazilian likes to face the rival to be able to cut back and find the goal. In the current Champions League he has accumulated one score and one assist.
Far right: Bukayo Saka – Already said. The defenders know how dangerous he is and that is why they have decided to send him an iron mark. The attacker has three assists and two goals so far.
Forward: Gabriel Jesus – Accustomed to playing as a winger on either wing, he is the center reference. In three duels he already has three goals.
This is what Arsneal’s lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Aaron Ramsdale
Defenses: Gabriel Magalhaes, Wiliam Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard
Forwards: Gabriel Jesús, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka
Substitutes: Jorginho Frello, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz, Ben White, Cédric Soares, Karl Hein, Reiss Nelson, Jakub Kiwior, Mohamed Elneny, Fábio Vieira
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineup #Arsenal #Lens #Matchday #UEFA #Champions #League