THANKS TO HAVERTZ 👀

With a goal from Kai Havertz, who came on as a substitute, Arsenal achieved victory against Brentford at the end of the match.

The Gunners have three very important points that for now put them at the top of the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/vQSqB0tRiA

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) November 25, 2023