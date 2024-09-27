The sixth day of the Premier League 2024/25 brings us an exciting showdown between two teams that came into this season in very different ways.
Arsenal has been fighting to win the Premier League for two seasons now against a completely unbeatable Manchester City team that is very difficult to defeat, while Leicester, which had its golden era a few years ago, is coming from a second division that was a hard setback for the team. career of their players but that in just one year they managed to solve.
Below is the possible lineup of Mikel Arteta’s team:
BY: David Raya – Spanish goalkeeper David Raya has been a key addition for Arsenal. With great ability to distribute the ball and make crucial saves, Raya provides security in goal. His ability to play with his feet and his quick reflexes make him a reliable element between the three suits.
RHP: Jurrien Timber – The versatile Dutch defender Jurrien Timber stands out both in defensive work and in building play from behind. His ability to anticipate plays and cover spaces allows him to adapt to various situations. In addition, he is a winger with great technique and speed to join the attack.
DFC: Saliba – William Saliba is the pillar of Arsenal’s defense. His great physical ability and reading of the game make him a dominant defender in individual duels. Strong in the air and with great composure when playing from deep, he is a key piece to maintain defensive solidity.
DFC: Gabriel – Brazilian Gabriel is a central defender who combines aggressiveness with tactical intelligence. He is strong in aerial duels and reliable one-on-one, perfectly complementing Saliba. His ability to cut off dangerous plays and his physical strength are essential for Arsenal.
LI: Riccardo Calafiori – Left back Riccardo Calafiori joins the attack with energy and also performs efficiently in defense. With an excellent ability to project himself down the wing and generate precise crosses, his offensive contribution is key. He is also reliable in defensive tasks, closing spaces and supporting his teammates.
MC: Thomas – Thomas Partey is the anchor of Arsenal’s midfield. With an excellent ability to recover balls and cut off rival passing lanes, he provides defensive balance. He also has a great ability to distribute the ball forward, initiating quick transitions and organizing the game from the middle.
MC: Kai Havertz – Kai Havertz is a versatile playmaker who moves between the lines with great intelligence. His ability to connect with forwards, generate attacking plays and contribute both in crossing and finishing makes him a constant threat for rivals. His vision and technique give fluidity to the attack.
MC: Declan Rice – England international Declan Rice brings leadership, physicality and technique to the midfield. His ability to break lines with precise passes and his ability to position himself correctly allow him to dominate the midfield. Rice is also effective in recovery and protects the defense with his consistent coverage.
ED: Bukayo Saka – Bukayo Saka, one of Arsenal’s most talented players, shines on the right wing. His speed, dribbling and ability to overwhelm him make him a constant threat to opposing defenders. Furthermore, his ability to assist and score goals makes him essential in the attack.
EI: Martinelli – Gabriel Martinelli is an explosive winger who stands out for his speed and ability to take on defenses. His dribbling and precision in crossing make him a constant danger for rivals. Furthermore, his scoring instinct makes him a key asset in Arsenal’s attack.
DC: Gabriel Jesus – Brazilian Gabriel Jesus leads Arsenal’s attack with his mobility and creativity. He brings not only goals, but also teamwork, intelligent unchecking and high pressing. His ability to partner with his teammates in the box and create opportunities makes him vital to the offensive scheme.
This is what Arsenal’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori
Midfielders: Rice, Thomas, Havertz
Forwards: Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesus
