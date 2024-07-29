The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the final defeat 2 to 1.
In the second match the Argentines managed to recover from the initial setback and They defeated Iraq convincingly (3-1). Almada put the Argentines ahead after an assist from the star of this team, Julián Álvarez. Hussein tied the match, but second-half goals from Luciano Gondou and Ezequiél Fernández gave three golden points to Mascherano’s team, who are leaders on goal difference.
Lucas Beltrán had to leave due to lower back pain and replaced it Luciano Gondouwho had a good performance and even scored a goal, so the Argentinos Juniors player, who scored the qualifying goal in the South American Pre-Olympic, adds points to form a duo with Julián Álvarez
It should not be ruled out that the ex-Huracán Santiago Hezze leave the eleven and instead get in Giuliano Simeonewith good income from Morocco and Iraq.
Bruno Amione was a starter on the left flank in the previous friendlies but could start from the start for the first time in these Games as a defender, his natural position, alongside Nicolás Otamendi, and Marco Di Césare.
Gerónimo Rulli; Joaquín García, Marco Di Césare or Bruno Amione, Nicolás Otamendi, Julio Soler; Giuliano Simeone or Santiago Hezze, Ezequiel Fernández, Cristian Medina; Thiago Almada Julián Álvarez, Luciano Gondou or Lucas Beltrán.
