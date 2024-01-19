There is less and less time until the start of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournamentwhich will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team will have its debut on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguay, at the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium. We review everything you need to know regarding the equipment.
Argentine coach Javier Mascherano will only have 22 players due to the absence of Julián Malatini, who was transferred from Defensa y Justicia to Werder Bremen and the German club did not release him. This gesture was not well received by the defender's teammates, who testified against him, taking into account that he left the team with one less player just before the start of the competition.
He had previously suffered the loss of Pedro De la Vega, who was torn and was replaced by Claudio Echeverri, River's jewel who was transferred to City.
Meanwhile, Paraguay has just been defeated and lost two of the last five games, but won the other three. The most recent match was a defeat against their Uruguayan counterpart, 4 to 1, in a preparatory test. We review training.
Goalkeeper: Leandro Brey
Defenders: Joaquín García, Marco Di Césare, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco
Frills: Cristian Medina, Juan Sforza, Ezequiel Fernández
Fronts: Pablo Solari, Luciano Gondou and Thiago Almada.
