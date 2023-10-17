Matchday 10 of the Saudi Professional League. He Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo faces the Damac in it Mrsool Park from Riyadh, next Saturday, October 21.
Prior to the FIFA datethe Knights of Najd they tied 2-2 against Abha. The Brazilian Otávio Silva scored in the 3rd minute, then his compatriot Anderson Talisca The advantage increased, however, the three points escaped them after the Tunisian scored. Saad Bguir and the Cameroonian Karl Toko EkambiIn addition, they suffered the expulsion of Sultan Al-Ghannam in added time. For now they are third in the classification with 19 units.
Also, the Damac also comes from adding three points by beating 4-1 at Al Hazem with the many of the Gambian Assan Ceesaythe Cameroonian Georges-Kévin Nkoudou and Ahmad Yousef Zainas well as an own goal from the Brazilian Bruno Viana. With this, Khamis Mushait’s team rose to tenth position with ten points.
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi – Now that it has become known that the Colombian David Ospina will no longer continue at the club, the goalkeeper could feel even more secure in the position and seek to establish himself so as not to bet on another.
Defenders: Aymeric Laporte – According to the media, in the next winter market they will look for a new defender who can team up with the Spaniard, who is liked by the coaching staff.
Defense: Ali Al Lajami – Whether on the right or left side of the defense, the Saudi player can stand on either side, making the coach’s job easier.
Right back: Nawaf Al-Boushal – With the expulsion of Sultan Al-Ghannam, his compatriot has to enter. He is good at attacking because he can also play as a winger or midfielder.
Left back: Alex Telles – The 30-year-old Brazilian knows very well how to go forward to create danger because he also usually appears as an inside player. He has five league games.
Pivot: Marcelo Brozovic – The Croatian has the midfield experience, who played for a long time at Inter Milan. Despite the weight of his name, he only has one assist.
Pivot: Abdullah Al-Khaibari – The person in charge of making dumbbells with Brozovic He is the Saudi footballer. He is trusted by the coach because he has 88 percent of the minutes played.
Midfielder: Anderson Talisca – For the strategist, the Brazilian’s role on the field of play is to be the ’10’, who distributes the game, something he is good at being able to move as a winger or forward.
Right winger: Otávio Silva – The Portuguese was in charge of scoring the team’s first goal in the last match, which was the second in the League. His overflow in the right sector will be a problem against the rival.
Left winger: Sadio Mané – The Senegalese veteran is still far from his best version, however, he can already boast six scores and two assists in nine games after 130 minutes played.
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo – Without a doubt, the inexhaustible 38-year-old Portuguese will be fully motivated after giving Portugal the ticket to the next Euro with his scores.
This is what Al-Nassr’s lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Alex Telles, Nawaf Al-Boushal
Midfielders: Abdullah Al Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Otávio Silva, Sadio Mané
