Al Nassr will face Al Khaleej next Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m., a team that has only achieved 10 points out of 33 at stake. Cristiano Ronaldo’s men see this match as another opportunity to continue adding from three to three, they are only four points behind Al Hilal.
Below is the possible Al Nassr lineup for this match:
BY: AL-AQIDI – Al Nassr’s goalkeeper is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security to the defense. His size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes are fundamental assets to keep a clean sheet.
RHP: NAWAF BOUSHAL – On the right side of the team we will see Nawaf Boushal. He will be in charge of the right lane of the Saudi team.
DFC: AL AMRI – Solid central defender who brings experience to Al Nassr’s defense. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his leadership in the box are fundamental to the team’s defense.
DFC: LAPORTE – He arrived as one of the star reinforcements for this season from Manchester City. He is the new leader of the defense.
LI: ALEX TELLES – Known for his ability to go up to attack and provide danger from that position. His quality in the crosses and his presence in the offensive game are important assets.
MCD: SEKO FOFANA – Versatile midfielder who stands out for his vision of the game and ability to build plays. His judgment in getting the ball out and his ability to recover balls are essential in the center of the field.
DCM: BROZOVIC – The Croatian is an experienced player who provides quality in the midfield. His ability to distribute precise passes and his vision are crucial assets in midfield.
MI: OTÁVIO – Otávio is another talented midfielder who adds creativity to the team. His dribbling skills and his ability to break down defensive lines are important in keeping opponents off balance.
MCO: TALISCA – Stands out for his long-distance shooting ability and his vision of the game. His presence in the center of the field is vital to create scoring opportunities.
MD: SADIO MANÉ – the fast winger, is known for his dribbling and technical skills. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses and create scoring opportunities is a major asset in Al Nassr’s attack.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – Cristiano Ronaldo, the undisputed star of the team, is a guarantee of goals. His scoring instinct and ability to finish plays are crucial to Al Nassr’s offense.
What the Al Nassr lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Al-Aqidi
Defenses: Nawaf Boushal, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles
Midfielders: Otávio, Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Mané
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
