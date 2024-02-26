The Saudi Pro League is back and with it Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is back after playing the Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab. The narrow victory was not enough and the club now hopes to do a better job against the team that is last in the standings.
Below we leave you with the possible Al Nassr lineup for this match:
BY: Nawaf Alaqidi – With the other goalkeepers injured, especially Ospina, he is the best option the team has for the goal, although it does not seem like a patch, since he is performing quite well.
RHP: Al Ghannam – Sultan Al Ghannam, this time he will start as a left back and has a great season with 1 goal and 7 assists in his personal account.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte – The key man in the central defense. He will be the one who will lead Al Nassr's defense.
DFC: Al Amri – 20 games and 1 goal are the statistics that the Arabian player, who is making such a good couple with Laporte, is leaving us this year.
LI: Alex Telles – The Brazilian player was a great signing for this team and will cover the left side as he already did in greats like Manchester United or Sevilla.
DCM: Marcelo Brozovic – After arriving as one of the star reinforcements in the Saudi League, he has performed according to expectations, although 5 goals scored alone are not enough for this superclass.
DCM: Al Khaibari – He is the perfect partner for the Croatian in midfield, in addition to being one of the players who has played the most minutes for the club with 27 games under his belt.
MCO: Otávio Silva – He is one of the essentials, since he has more than 95 percent of the minutes played. He has four goals in the league and is looking for more because they are aware that the lead is still far away.
EI: Sadio Mané – Essential in his team's attack, there are already 29 games in which he has appeared and his 12 goals and 6 assists prove that someone who knew how to score once, never stops doing so.
ED: Anderson Talisca – After scoring another goal in the last game the team played, Talisca is in great shape and is one of the best players in this club.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – The Lusitanian's mentality is to never lose, so he will leave everything on the field to win and get closer to winning the final.
This is what Al Nassr's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Al Aqidi
Defenses: Al Ghannam, Laporte, Al Amri, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Talisca
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
