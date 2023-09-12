Today we will show you the possible Al Ittihad lineup for this very important match in the Saudi league. Al Ittihad will seek to take the three points.
BY: MARCELO GROHE – In goal, Marcelo Grohe stands like an insurmountable wall. His imposing presence and feline reflexes are a real lifesaver for his team.
DFD: MADALLA AL OLAYAN – The international right back is a starter in the Al-Ittihad team.
DFC: SHARAHILI – Alongside him, Sharahhili adds his solidity and aggressiveness to Al-Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in one-on-one duels are crucial assets in the team’s containment.
DFC: BAMSAUD – Bamsaud, the rocky central defender, brings stability and experience to Al-Ittihad’s defense. His ability to block rival advances and his ability in the air make him an essential asset in the defensive strategy.
DFI: ZAKARIA AL HASAWI – The Saudi youth player is on the left side and is a fundamental piece of the team.
DCM: NGOLO KANTÉ – N’Golo Kanté, the tireless defensive midfielder, is a specialist in ball recovery. His line-breaking ability and tenacity in marking provide a vital anchor in the midfield.
MC: FABINHO – The Brazilian midfielder complements Kanté very well and makes an excellent midfield team.
MCO: ROMARINHO – Romarinho, the attacking midfielder, adds speed and imbalance to Al-Ittihad’s attack. His ability to overcome defenders and create danger in the opposition area is a valuable asset in the team’s arsenal.
MCO: HAMDALLAH – The Moroccan offensive player contributes a lot in the offensive and is dangerous in the attacking zone.
MI: IGOR CORONADO – Another Brazilian owns the left wing and is playing his third season with the team.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – The former merengue scorer was one of the team’s stellar additions on offense and is a player who contributes a lot to the offense. His ability to create opportunities and his scoring instinct make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
