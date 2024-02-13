AC Milan, after failing to reach the next round of the Champions League, has fallen into the Europa League draw, and will face the French Rennes in the round of 32 of this European competition where the Italian team will try to win the title.
Below we leave you with the possible AC Milan lineup for this match.
BY: MAIGAN – The French goalkeeper has Pioli's absolute confidence. Confident under the sticks and with good footwork, the player is a very important asset in the Italian team's schemes, so he will be of the game in this important clash.
LD: CALABRIA – In his dispute with Florenzi for a place in the starting eleven, it seems that the battle so far is won by the team's number “2”. Her greater youth and defensive ability have earned her a starting spot in the team's important games. rossoneri.
DFC: KJAER – The legendary Danish defender is the lynchpin of Milan's defense. Indisputable in Pioli's plans, his forcefulness and good head play make him a very complete defender and difficult for enemy attackers to dribble.
DFC: GABBIA – After leaving on loan to Villarreal last summer, Milan decided to end the loan in this market due to the team's losses in defense. The Italian player did not convince in Spain, so he has an opportunity here to redeem himself and show that he can contribute to a big team.
LI: THEO HERNÁNDEZ – Become one of the best full-backs in recent seasons in Europe, his contribution in attack is key in Pioli's plans. With great power, he has great ease in running down the left flank, and his free kicks are one of the team's main weapons. rossoneri.
MC: ADLI – The young French midfielder has found a place in the center of the boss with great competition. His judgment and associative capacity are key for Pioli, so he should start in this important match against Rennes.
MC: REIJNDERS – The Dutchman provides balance in the midfield. With a team with such offensive players in three quarters of the field, his contribution is key to maintaining the team's structure during the match, thus ensuring that it does not break during the opposing club's transitions.
ED: PULISIC – The former Chelsea player is one of the talents of this team. A differential player who, if he is healthy and the injuries are with him, is of great importance in Pioli's plans, with a great ability to overflow and aim in front of goal.
MCO: LOFTUS-CHEEK – The English offensive midfielder is the link between the midfielders and the attackers. He moves very well between the lines, and with his great height and physical power, he is a great option to join the finishing line from the second line.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO – The differential player of the entire squad. When the Portuguese has the ball at his feet, you know that something different can happen. Added to his great talent is his devilish speed and ability to dribble past rivals, which makes him a unique player who is difficult to stop by enemy defenses.
DC: GIROUD – The veteran French forward continues to contribute with goals and good play for the benefit of his team. A great reference in the attack of Pioli's team, with a great ability to head and a left foot closely linked to the goal. Without a doubt a great threat to rival defenses.
This is what AC Milan's lineup would look like (4–2-3-1)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández
Midfielders: Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao
Forward: Giroud
