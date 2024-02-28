Those from the Italian capital, Lazio, and those from AC Milan will have to face a new day of Serie A. It will be a crucial match for the objectives of both teams, on the one hand Lazio will look for the three points to try to enter Europe while Milan wants to get closer to Juventus in the standings. Below we leave you with the possible AC Milan lineup for this match.
BY: MAIGNAN – The French goalkeeper has Pioli's absolute confidence. Confident under the sticks and with good footwork, the player is a very important asset in the Italian team's schemes, which is why he will start in this important clash.
LD: CALABRIA – In his dispute with Florenzi for a place in the starting eleven, it seems that the battle so far is won by the team's number “2”. Her greater youth and defensive ability have earned her a starting spot in the team's important games. rossoneri.
DFC: KJAER – The legendary Danish defender is the lynchpin of Milan's defense. Indisputable in Pioli's plans, his forcefulness and good head play make him a very complete defender and difficult for enemy attackers to dribble.
DFC: GABBIA – The center-back was recovered by the Milan team after his loan in the Spanish league due to a lack of assets in defense. The Italian player did not convince in Spain, so he has an opportunity here to redeem himself and show that he can contribute to a big team.
LI: THEO HERNÁNDEZ – Become one of the best full-backs in recent seasons in Europe, his contribution in attack is key in Pioli's plans. With great power, he has great ease in running down the left flank, and his free kicks are one of the team's main weapons. rossoneri.
MC: BENNACER – The French Algerian midfielder is not enjoying a large number of minutes this season either and has not played more than ten games so far. Pioli cannot find a place for him where he can be different and that is taking its toll on him.
MC: ADLI – This Yacine Adli is twenty-three years old and has already played more than 900 minutes in the Milan shirt this year in Serie A, and if we add all the competitions, he has already enjoyed being in more than 20 games. A good midfielder who provides security on occasions reaching the front.
ED: PULISIC – The former Chelsea player is one of the talents of this team. A differential player who, if he is healthy and the injuries are with him, is of great importance in Pioli's plans, with a great ability to overflow and aim in front of goal.
MCO: LOFTUS-CHEEK – The English offensive midfielder is the link between the midfielders and the attackers. He moves very well between the lines, and with his great height and physical power, he is a great option to join the finishing line from the second line.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO – The differential player of the entire squad. When the Portuguese has the ball at his feet, you know that something different can happen. Added to his great talent is his devilish speed and ability to dribble past rivals, which makes him a unique player who is difficult to stop by enemy defenses.
DC: GIROUD – The veteran French forward continues to contribute with goals and good play for the benefit of his team. A great reference in the attack of Pioli's team, with a great ability to head and a left foot closely linked to the goal. Without a doubt a great threat to rival defenses.
This is what AC Milan's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Leao
Forward: Giroud
