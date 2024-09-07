Spain, the current European champion after having won the last Euro Cup and the last edition of the Nations Leaguefaces Switzerland on the second day of the Nations League.
The team led by Luis de la Fuente will look to consolidate their dominance on the European continent, but they will face a Swiss team that has historically been a tough opponent for the Spanish. Over the years, Switzerland has proven to be a difficult team to beat, as evidenced at the 2010 World Cup, where they suffered Spain’s only defeat in that tournament, and at Euro 2020, where the tie was decided in a thrilling penalty shootout. The match promises to be an intense and tactical duel, with both teams looking to establish their authority in this new Nations League campaign.
Luis de la Fuente has a starting eleven that mixes experience with youth and emerging talent, seeking to maintain the freshness and creativity that characterizes his style of play. Below in 90 minutes we will show the possible lineup of Spain for this match:
BY: David Raya – The Arsenal goalkeeper has been a safe bet between the posts for Luis de la Fuente, offering solidity and good footwork, a highly valued characteristic in the Spanish national team’s possession system.
LD: Oscar Mingueza – One of the new additions to the squad, the Celta Vigo defender has impressed with his great start to the season. His versatility to play as a right-back or centre-back offers De la Fuente additional tactical options.
CB: Robin Le Normand – The Atlético de Madrid centre-back brings stability and strength to the Spanish defence. With his ability to anticipate plays and his excellent aerial play, Le Normand has established himself as a key player in defence, standing out for his leadership and his ability to remain calm in high-pressure situations.
CB: Aymeric Laporte – Laporte, meanwhile, brings experience and a great ability to bring the ball out of defence. Known for his precision in passing and his ability to build from the back, the Al-Nassr centre-back adds extra defensive security and the ability to start attacking play from his position, perfectly complementing Le Normand.
LR: Marc Cucurella – The Chelsea full-back remains a dynamic option on the left, with his ability to push forward and press high fitting perfectly with Spain’s attacking style.
MC: Fabian Ruiz – In the midfield, Fabián brings control and distribution. His ability to manage the tempo of the game and his capacity to break lines with his long passes make him a key player for the team’s offensive transition.
MC: Pedri Gonzalez – FC Barcelona’s young talent is the creative engine of the team. With his vision and precision in passing, Pedri is able to connect the midfield with the attack and create goal-scoring opportunities.
MCO: Dani Olmo – Another key player in the creative zone, and also a member of FC Barcelona since August, Olmo brings dynamism and a touch of unpredictability with his ability to break through and his goal-scoring instinct from the second line.
ED: Lamine Yamal – One of the most promising youngsters in Spanish football, the youngster from FC Barcelona has dazzled with his talent and self-confidence, and Luis de la Fuente is confident in his ability to make a difference even in top-level matches.
EI: Nico Williams – The Athletic Club winger continues to grow and his speed and dribbling down the right flank will be important weapons to break down the Swiss defence and create danger in the opposition’s area.
DC: Ferran Torres – As an offensive reference, the FC Barcelona striker brings mobility and the ability to find space. His experience and goal-scoring ability will be essential to convert the opportunities that the team creates.
