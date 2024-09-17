River won, pleased and thrashed in the Professional League. It was 4-1 against Atlético Tucumán. Given that, the work of his players last Friday left the coach satisfied, who plans only one change from the last eleven against the Decanos to visit Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores. Paulo Díaz, who had been left out of the list of players called up against the Decano due to the wear and tear he suffered with the Chilean National Team, returns to the eleven and the one who leaves his place is Leandro González Pirez. The rest of the defense will come out of memory, with Fabricio Bustos, Germán Pezzella and Marcos Acuña, all additions from the last transfer market. Miguel Borja would be the only forward in a five-midfield scheme: Matías Kranevitter, Santiago Simón, Claudio Echeverri, Ignacio Fernández and Meza.
With the exception of goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee, River did not suffer any other casualties in the squad over the weekend and will have the entire squad available. Although it was already known in advance, Rodrigo Aliendro (shoulder dislocation) and Gonzalo Martínez (also ligament) will not be able to participate because they are still recovering from their respective injuries.
For this reason, because of the Copa Libertadores and knowing that it will define all of its home series and the final will be at the Estadio Monumental, River Plate wants to continue taking firm steps to once again conquer America and thus, obtain for the fifth time in its history, the most important international trophy in South American football.
RIVER: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Helmet; Meza, Kranevitter, Simon; Nacho Fernandez, Echeverri; Borja
