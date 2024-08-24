He real Madrid prepares for its home debut in the 2024/25 season, facing Real Valladolid in the second round of La Liga.
After an unexpected draw in their opening game against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are determined to show their true potential in front of their home fans. The Bernabéu will be eager to see one of the most feared forward lines in world football in action, led by recent signing Kylian Mbappé, who joins stars such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. Meanwhile, newly promoted Real Valladolid will be looking to take advantage of any opportunity to surprise the Whites, although they are aware of the challenge of facing a team of Real Madrid’s stature. This match promises to be a footballing spectacle, with Madrid looking for their first win of the season and Valladolid on a mission to spoil the party at the Bernabéu.
Below we will provide you with the starting eleven that Carlo Ancelotti could bring out against Real Valladolid at the Bernabéu in a match corresponding to the second day of La Liga EA Sports:
BY: Thibaut Courtois – The Belgian goalkeeper remains one of the pillars of Real Madrid. With his ability to make spectacular saves and his dominant presence in the area, Courtois guarantees security between the posts, being fundamental in keeping the goal at bay.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – The experienced right-back provides balance between defence and attack. With his ability to get forward and his defensive rigour, Carvajal remains a reliable option for Ancelotti on the right flank.
DFC: Eder Militao – Militao has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. His speed, strength in the air and ability to anticipate plays make him a crucial defensive bulwark for Madrid.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – The German defender is known for his toughness and leadership in defence. With his physical strength and aggressiveness, Rüdiger brings solidity and character to Madrid’s back line, perfectly complementing Militao.
LI: Fran Garcia – With Ferland Mendy suspended, the young full-back will prove to be a dynamic option on the left flank. With his speed and ability to join in the attack, Garcia adds a new attacking element to the team.
MCD: Aurelién Tchouaméni – Tchouaméni is the anchor of Madrid’s midfield, responsible for recovering balls and protecting the defence. His ability to read the game and his physical strength make him an elite defensive midfielder.
MC: Federico Valverde – The Uruguayan is known for his tireless energy and versatility in midfield. Valverde contributes both in attack and defence, and his ability to get into the opposition box makes him a lethal weapon in quick transitions.
MC: Luka Modric – With Jude Bellingham out of training due to injury, Luka Modric is positioned as the best replacement for the Englishman, although Arda Güler or Daniel Ceballos could also be included. The Croatian has a good chance of making his debut at the Bernabéu as captain.
ED: Rodrygo Goes – Rodrygo continues to grow as one of the most promising attackers in world football. His ability to break through, his dribbling and his goal-scoring instinct make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
EI: Vinícius Junior – Vinicius has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. His blistering speed, his ability in one-on-one situations and his ability to finish make him a key player for the Real Madrid attack.
DC: Kylian Mbappé – The jewel in Madrid’s crown. Mbappé arrives at the Bernabéu with the expectation of leading the team to new successes. With his explosive speed, finishing ability and talent to create danger in any situation, Mbappé is the player to watch and the great hope of Madridistas to win titles.
This is what Real Madrid’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger and Fran Garcia
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde and Bellingham
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
