After the break for the FIFA date, Striped has taken advantage to close the signing of Lucas Ocampos and present him at the Steel Gianta field that will host the first match after the international break and where he could debut as a Monterrey footballer.
Monterrey will be measured against the Puebla in the Date 7 of the Liga MX This Saturday, September 14, and it will be with practically a full squad, so Martín Demichelis will be able to test his ideal eleven, with the squad already closed.
Goalie: In the arc there is no doubt that Esteban Andrada He is the titular goalkeeper of Rayados of Monterrey and for Martin Demichelis It is vital to keep him as one of the references and captains.
Right Back: On the right side, Edson Gutierrez He is aiming to repeat as a starter on the right; however, this is where there are serious doubts for the Argentine coach.
Central Defense: John Stefan Medina He is a trusted man for Demichelis and is currently one of the defenders in the best form.
Central Defense: Who is expected to accompany John Stefan is Victor Guzmanas there is an intention to repeat the same power plant that was used against Tolucawhile Hector Moreno recovers his ideal form.
Left Back: On the left side it is expected that Gerardo Arteaga Demichelis also plays a regular role as a starter. His additions up front are key to the Argentine’s tactical scheme, but a consistent level is essential.
Midfielder: The midfield would be headed by Jorge Rodriguezbecause the Cork It is one of the most important pieces for Striped and with Demichelis there is no intention of diminishing his importance in the eleven.
Midfielder :This is where it gets interesting, because for the game against Santos Laguna, Fidel Ambriz could receive his first start. He already had minutes against the Toluca and now he aims to start assuming the role as a starter.
Offensive Midfield: As a leader in attack, Sergio Canales He is the most important footballer of the moment and it is around him that the Argentine coach will try to make the team revolve.
Right Wing: Jesus Manuel Corona He could be given a chance as a starting right winger, with the intention of opening up the wings well and supplying the centre forward with balls.
Center Forward: German Berterame He is aiming to become Demichelis’ starting striker, as he is one of his trusted men and is vital for this lineup with two wide forwards.
Left Winger: The big question is whether Lucas Ocampos He will be a starter, and everything points to the fact that he could test the Argentine winger from the start. He is called to be an undisputed starter and this could be his first test.
More news about Liga MX
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#lineup #Monterrey #Santos #Laguna #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply