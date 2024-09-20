Next Saturday, September 21, 2024, on the BBVA stadium field, the Monterrey Football Club will receive a visit from Mazatlán FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday eleven of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla. This match also took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
As an incentive for the match between Rayados and Mazatlán next Saturday, we leave you with a message from the former goalkeeper of the Monterrey Football Club: Hugo González, regarding his not so brilliant time with the Monterrey team:
Club de Fútbol Monterrey is coming off a game that turned out to be more complicated than expected. And even though they started off winning against Juárez FC, the team from the border found a way not only to tie, but to turn the score around.
There was tension in the BBVA when suddenly, the referee, with the assistance of the VAR, called a penalty in favor of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, which the Spanish footballer Sergio Canales converted into a goal, unleashing madness in the so-called steel giant. Madness that increased a few minutes later, when Canales once again sent the ball into the net, sealing the victory of the white and blues by a score of 3-2.
As for Mazatlán FC, their last match was a goalless draw against Hidrorayos del Necaxa. Although Víctor Manuel Vucetich is doing well, Monterrey arrives as the clear favorite to take all three points.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Gutierrez
Midfielders: Oliver Torres, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez, Lucas Ocampos and ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Forwards: Brandon Vazquez Vazquez and Sergio Canales
