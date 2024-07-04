The duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Toluca looks to be the most interesting of the first day of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. Two teams that promise to fight for the title will face each other at the Akron Stadium this Saturday, July 6.
The Sacred Flock will start with the following starting eleven to face the Red Devils in the first match of the season:
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel:The young goalkeeper was called up by Jaime Lozano to play in the 2024 Copa América. He only played in one friendly match against Uruguay, in which he looked very nervous.
Right back: Alan Mozo: The Mexican defender continues to dream of being called up to El Tri, but this possibility seems increasingly remote. Mozo has shown that he is one of the best attacking full-backs, but he still has a lot to improve on defense.
Center back: Gilberto Sepulveda: ‘Tiba’ is probably at his best in football. He has grown a lot in recent seasons and seems to have finally consolidated his position.
Center back: Jesus Orozco Chiquete:The young central defender from the red and white team has been on everyone’s lips in recent days. Belgian side Anderlecht have reportedly made an offer for his services, but it seems that this proposal is insufficient for the Chivas board. Cruz Azul have reportedly entered the scene to try to take the defender.
Left back: Jose Castillo: This player, who arrived from Pachuca last season, earned a starting spot at the end of the 2024 Clausura. Mateo Chávez will seek to compete for his position, but Castillo will start as a starter.
Defensive midfielder: Fernando González: This is probably the most underrated player in the Chivas squad. ‘El Oso’ does the dirty work in the middle of the field so that ‘Guti’ and ‘Nene’ can focus on playing.
Central midfielder: Erick Gutierrez: His first tournament was disappointing, but the second was encouraging. The former PSV Eindhoven player has shown why the board took notice of him. He gives the team balance and also distributes the play.
Central midfielder: Fernando Beltran: ‘Nene’ has shown that he fits in very well with Erick Gutiérrez in the middle of the field. Beltrán helps with the circulation of the ball, in defensive tasks, but he can also join in up front.
Left winger: Pavel Perez: This is one of Fernando Gago’s favorite elements. Pérez fulfills several functions and has sacrifice.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado: Alvarado was the best player for Chivas de Guadalajara last tournament. He was called up to the Mexican national team, but he had few minutes despite his good form.
Center forward: Ricardo Marín: Marín is the starting striker for Chivas de Guadalajara. He doesn’t have spectacular numbers, but he is the one who best fulfills the functions that Gago is looking for. He is fast and associates well with his teammates in attack.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defending: Andres Pereira, Luan Garcia, Jesus Gallardo, Carlos Orrantia
Half Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz
Lead: Juanpi Dominguez, Jean Meneses, Paulinho Dias, Alexis Vega
