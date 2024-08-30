Athletic Club will host the Atletico Madrid at San Mamés on Matchday 4 of La Liga, in a match that promises to be one of the most intense of the date.
Ernesto Valverde’s men arrive with high morale after beating Valencia 1-0 at home, which allowed them to pick up three important points and consolidate their position at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid, under the command of Diego Simeone, will seek redemption after drawing 2-2 against Espanyol at the Cívitas Metropolitano, a result that left a bitter taste for the colchoneros, who had dominated much of the match but were unable to secure victory. The match at San Mamés is presented as a perfect opportunity for both teams to show their true potential and strengthen their aspirations in the competition.
For this match, Diego Pablo Simeone has opted for a 5-3-2 formation, with a lineup that mixes experience and youth, seeking defensive solidity and speed in attack. Below is a detailed analysis of the players who will be in the starting lineup:
BY: Jan Oblak – The Slovenian goalkeeper remains a key player for Atlético de Madrid, recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His ability to make crucial saves and his leadership in defence are fundamental for the team. Against Athletic Club, Oblak will be vital in keeping a clean sheet and providing security for his defensive line.
CAD: Marcos Llorente -Llorente brings versatility to the team, being able to play both in defence and in midfield. In this match, his role as right-back will be key to stopping Athletic’s attacks and also to join the attack, taking advantage of his speed and ability to create danger from the wings.
DFC: The Normandy – A newcomer to Atlético, Le Normand has proven to be a solid and reliable centre-back. With good aerial play and a great ability to anticipate the opposition’s moves, the Frenchman will be crucial in containing Athletic’s forwards and maintaining order in the defensive line.
CB: Axel Witsel – Witsel brings experience and calmness to Atlético’s defence. His ability to read the game and his precision in passing from the back allow him to start offensive plays, as well as being a defensive wall.
CB: Cesar Azpilicueta – The veteran Spaniard continues to prove his worth both in defence and attack. Azpilicueta will be key in providing defensive cover and balance, as well as joining the attack when the team needs him, thanks to his great ability to interpret the game and his experience in big matches.
CAI: Riquelme – Young Riquelme has earned a place in the starting eleven thanks to his explosiveness and ability to break through defensive lines. From the left flank, his ability to face up and his good foot for crosses will be important weapons for Atlético’s attack.
MC: Rodrigo De Paul – De Paul is the driving force of the Atlético midfield. His ability to recover balls and generate offensive play makes him an indispensable player. In addition, his good mid-range shot will be a constant option to surprise the rival defense.
MC: Koke – Atlético’s captain brings order and experience to the midfield. Koke is fundamental to the team’s balance, taking charge of distributing the ball and connecting the defence with the attack. His leadership will be vital in a match that promises to be very contested in the midfield.
MC: Pablo Barrios – The young midfielder has managed to gain Simeone’s trust. With good ball handling and great vision of the game, Barrios brings freshness and dynamism to the midfield. His ability to come in from the second line can be a valuable resource to surprise Athletic’s defence.
DC: Julian Alvarez – Álvarez, one of Atlético’s new signings, will bring speed and goalscoring ability to the front line. With his goal-scoring instinct and mobility, he will be in charge of leading the Colchoneros’ attack, looking to link up with Sorloth and take advantage of any space left by the rival defence.
DC: Alexander Sorloth – The Norwegian striker will be the team’s offensive reference. With his imposing physique and good aerial play, Sorloth will seek to win duels against Athletic’s defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities, either for himself or by setting up his teammates.
