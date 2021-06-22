Tomorrow, Wednesday June 23, 2021, France and Portugal play one of the best matches this Euro 2020 group stage. A life and death duel between the current world champion and current European champion in which it is expected, the truth, that there are few surprises in the XI.
Because both technicians will come out with everything. On the one hand, in France the logical thing is that Lloris whoever occupies the goal. The one with Tottenham has been immovable for years and tomorrow it will be one more time. In defence, Pavard is a fixed on the right side, as well as Varane in the center of the rear. Lucas should come back to the left back after resting against Hungary. The novelty points to what will be Koundé, which will debut well in a great tournament as absolute
The other 6 positions that remain as well they seem very clear. In the center of the field, Kanté Y Pogba They are two of the stars of the team, and Rabiot will play by his side. The Attack Trident Griezmann-Mbappé-Benzema is surely the best in the world right now in this sport, so it’s the best weapon Deschamps will have tomorrow.
That for one thing. In the other one, Fernando Santos has more pressure if possible, as Portugal plays its pass after the defeat against Germany (4-2). Like its counterpart in the Gauls, Rui Patricio is the lord of the goal in his selection. The defensive line it also seems all clear … or almost. Pepe and Ruben Dias will play in the center of the rear and Guerreiro on the left side. The question could be if you decide to give eentered Dalot by Semedo, who suffered a lot in defense against the Germans
In the center of the field the novelty could be Renato Sanches, who completed a good half hour on Saturday. Danilo Pereira would play pivot, with Lille and William Carvalho ahead of him. Already in attack, one of the bands would stay for Bernardo silva, while Bruno Fernandes He would have more freedom of movement, although in the drawing he would start with the other one.
And for freedom, that of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the great scorer of his team and the player that everyone clings to for itry to surprise (winning against France is) and ensuring the difficult pass to the second round. Tomorrow we will see what they decide so much Deschamps as Fernando Santos.
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Koundé, Lucas; Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo
