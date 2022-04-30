This Saturday, April 30, Tigres visits Atlas at the Jalisco Stadiumon the last day of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, hoping to return to the path of victory.
So far, the U of Nuevo Leon you have already assured your presence in the league for the title by being second, however, it has looked bad in recent commitments, adding two consecutive setbacks.
for the duel, Michael Herrera You will not be able to count on four footballers. The French Andre-Pierre Gignac who suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the posterior face of the left thigh, while the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez has discomfort in the adductors of the left leg, without forgetting Louis Rodriguez Y Diego Reyes.
The Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman is immovable under the three feline posts and for this occasion, the central defense would be made up of Hugo Ayala Y Jesus Anglesending to John Purata to the bank Already on the sides they would appear Jesus Duenas Y Xavier Aquino.
Those chosen to form the midfield would be the Brazilian Rafael Carioca, John Paul Vigon and the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo. input, Sebastian Cordovawho saw action with the Mexican team in the week, he would start from the bench.
Already in the front without Dede neither Cocoliso, The lice would be decided by the Colombian Luis Quinonesthe French Florian Thauvin and the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopezalthough Raymundo Fulgencio he reappeared in a call after being separated due to indiscipline.
The possible eleven of the tigers to face the red and black would: Nahuel Guzman; Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angle, Jesus Duenas, Xavier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, John Paul Vigon, Yeferson Soteldo; Luis Quinones, Florian Thauvin Y ‘Tooth’ Lopez.
