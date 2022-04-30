for the duel, Michael Herrera You will not be able to count on four footballers. The French Andre-Pierre Gignac who suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the posterior face of the left thigh, while the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez has discomfort in the adductors of the left leg, without forgetting Louis Rodriguez Y Diego Reyes.

???? Although he would not play on the last date, André-Pierre Gignac would reach his third scoring title in Mexican soccer. The Frenchman has 11 goals in the #CL2022 pic.twitter.com/TWc1c5teEi – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) April 29, 2022

Those chosen to form the midfield would be the Brazilian Rafael Carioca, John Paul Vigon and the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo. input, Sebastian Cordovawho saw action with the Mexican team in the week, he would start from the bench.

DESERVED!?? Important piece of the Mexican National Team in the Olympics, he appears with Atlas in the League title, currently in Tigres and shining. Today Jesús Angulo will be captain of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/iIWpuuSVjC — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) April 28, 2022

The possible eleven of the tigers to face the red and black would: Nahuel Guzman; Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angle, Jesus Duenas, Xavier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, John Paul Vigon, Yeferson Soteldo; Luis Quinones, Florian Thauvin Y ‘Tooth’ Lopez.