The team of tigers took out oil on the field of the Azteca Stadium by winning by the minimum difference to the Blue Cross Machinel. Although it is true that it was a difficult game with few emotions, the felines know that in the Universitario they must increase their advantage to get their ticket to the semi-final of the league.
Coach Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrera will not be present, because he was expelled due to complaints to the whistler on duty; now, the assistants Marco Ruíz and Álvaro Galindo will be in charge of being in charge of those from the ‘U’.
Despite the fact that the strategist will be in the boxes, he would already have defined his eleven to face the game. In the goal could not appear another that was not Nahuel Guzman; in defense he would play with a line of four, being Jesus Duenas, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angle Y Xavier Aquino.
In the middle sector of the field he would make use of the immovable Raphael de Souza, John Paul Vigon and the captain Guido Pizarro. Already in the upper part, and with the expulsion of ‘Diente’ López, ‘Piojo’ would go with Luis Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez and the French star Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Jesus Dueñas, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Angulo, Javier Aquino;
Rafael de Souza, Juan Pablo Vigón, Guido Pizarro;
Luis Quiñones, Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac.
It is expected that this is how Miguel Herrera will send his eleven to face the return match in the ‘Volcano’. You can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 15, at 8:05 p.m., and it will be televised on the TUDN and Afizzionados screens.
