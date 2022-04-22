Next Saturday one of the most interesting and long-awaited games of the soccer week will be played, when the Tigres receive a visit from the Águilas del América on the Universitario field.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Once again, Mexican coach Miguel Herrera will be facing off with his former team, whom he will seek to overcome on the field of play. For this, the ‘Louse’ would already have defined what would be his eleventh to face the commitment.
Under the three posts will appear the essential Nahuel Guzmán, who will be accompanied by the defenders Jesús Angulo, Jesús Dueñas, Diego Reyes and Javier Aquino.
Already in the middle part of the field, Herrera would make use of Rafael De Souza, Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón and the Frenchman Floriaan Thauvin. Up front, those in charge and mostly responsible for the goals will be Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Jesus Angulo, Diego Reyes, Jesus Dueñas, Javier Aquino;
Rafael De Souza, Juan Vigon, Guido Pizarro, Florian Thauvin;
Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
The felines arrive senses after having fallen in their most recent match against the Rayos del Necaxa by a score of 2-0, a situation that caused them to remain second in the general standings momentarily. Now they know that getting the three points at home will be an obligation.
On the other hand, the game will be played on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal.
*This match will be covered for 90min.
#lineup #Tigres #face #America #matchday
Leave a Reply