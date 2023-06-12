The Spanish selection They are two games away from lifting a trophy again after a time of lean times, and they will face the rival that deprived them of playing in the Euro 2021 final, Italy. Luis de la Fuente continues to adapt his style and his preferences to the calls and little by little an eleven type of coach is beginning to be glimpsed, who for Thursday’s game in Nations League could be the following:
BY: Kepa – If Unai Simón was chosen by Luis Enrique, Kepa is the goalkeeper preferred by Luis de la Fuente. The Chelsea man has once again shown this season that he is still a great goalkeeper despite the level of his team, and has been rewarded with two calls in a row.
RH: Carvajal – Carvajal has competition for the position with Jesús Navas, but everything indicates that it will be the man from Madrid who will start. When he is healthy he is one of the best full-backs in the world and he comes prepared to prove it.
CB: Nacho – David García’s injury opens the doors of the national team once again and he could repeat a central pairing with Laporte. Despite the fact that he was not in the initial squad, it would be rare for Le Normand to start his first match with the national team in the semifinals.
CBD: Laporte – It seems that it is the cornerstone of this defense. The man from City has hardly counted for Guardiola in the final stretch of the season, but for Luis de la Fuente he will be the starting central defender.
LI: Jordi Alba – This is one of the most weakened positions of the team, especially due to Balde’s injury that does not allow him to be. Alba will play in his place, who has more than enough experience in these games.
CDM: Rodri – Hero of the Champions League for Manchester City and indispensable wherever he plays. His work of substituting for Busquets has far exceeded it and now there is no one to take him out of the eleven.
MC: Gavi – Although he has played all season as a winger, Gavi also plays in midfield and could start on Thursday. His intensity will help stifle Italy and give the Spanish team the ball to build on.
MC: Fabian – His season with PSG has gone from less to more and Luis de la Fuente bets on him to replace Pedri and Ceballos. Together with Rodri and Gavi, he will be in charge of creating the entire game for Spain.
IE: Dani Olmo – It could be Nico Williams’ band, but since he is not injured, Dani Olmo will play in his place. The RB Leipzig player has been important to the national team for many years now and Thursday’s match could be yet another important night for him.
ED: Asensio – Unlike Gavi, his season has been more in midfield despite being a winger. The Spaniard has had a great season coming off the bench at Real Madrid and on Thursday he could start.
DC: Joselu – The most disputed position of the entire eleven. Morata is a very recurring option in the national team, but Joselu’s debut in the last national team break could be enough for him to start against Italy.
Goalie: kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Alba
Midfielders: Rodri, Gavi, Fabian
Forwards: Asensio, Olmo, Joselu
#lineup #Spanish #team #Nations #League #semifinals #Italy
