The current champion of the Spanish league championship and recent European super champion, Real Madrid, will begin a new journey in LaLiga when they face the newly promoted Almería next Sunday, August 14.
In the press conference prior to the clash, the Madrid coach made it clear that Real Madrid will be the last team he will have in his hands, when his stage is over he will retire from the bench, putting the finishing touch to a golden career. “This stage at Real Madrid will close my career. After the whites I will retire,” said the Italian coach in the conference room.
He also had time to talk about the squad and the rotations that are going to take place during the season, the 63-year-old Italian coach said “The reasons for the rotations are because the squad is strong and because there is a World Cup”.
Against Almería, Ancelotti awaits a rival who will give everything to welcome their fans to the top flight of Spanish football. From the white club they are excited to return to defend the title day after day.
There are currently no suspended or injured players in the squad.
With regard to the starting eleven, it is quite likely that Ancelotti will bring out the starting eleven to which we are so accustomed. It is likely that Fede Valverde could start as a starter on the right wing of the Madrid team.
It is almost certain that Karim Benzema along with Vinicius will occupy two of the three positions in the Whites’ offense, meanwhile, we will surely see the already typical fantasy midfield formed by Casemiro, Kroos and Modric.
It is no surprise to anyone that Carlo Ancelotti is betting again -once again- on Courtois as Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper in major competitions.
With almost total certainty we will see Carvajal as the starting right back in this game and, if injuries respect him, we will see him for much of the season.
Starting in the center of the defense we find Eder Militao, the Brazilian has made merits to earn ownership in that position.
Accompanying Militao we will see the Austrian, Alaba, who has only played one season in Madrid but it seems that he has already had a life in the white entity, has managed to adapt perfectly.
Closing the defense we see Rudiger, one of the new signings, he may start at left back, a place where we have seen him in this preseason on occasion.
Casemiro will play as usual in midfield, a little further behind his other two teammates.
One of those teammates will be Kroos. It has been a surprise to many that the German has not appeared in the list of the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or.
The other companion to the two previous players will be Modric. “La Brujita” is a player who treasures great quality in his boots.
Arriving at the attack zone we find the Brazilian Vinicius on the left wing. The young player put in a great performance last season.
At the point of attack we find Benzema. Who is the main candidate to win the Ballon d’Or and who became the second top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, is ready for another season with the whites.
Closing the line-up we find the Balearic player, Marcos Asensio, on the right wing. Closing a lineup that will seek the first three points of the season.
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Almería #league #debut
Leave a Reply