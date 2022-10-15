United faces a more than complicated game. The magpies have a shot at Champions positions and have in their ranks one of the best midfielders in the entire Premier League; Bruno Guimarães.
Ten Hag will use his trusted players to continue adding three and hunt down Chelsea, who have slipped back into fourth place.
These will be the eleven warriors that Erik Ten Hag will field:
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the few players who is not receiving criticism this year, if not the only one. Except for the error of him vs Brentford he is completing a very correct campaign.
LD: DIOGO DALOT– His great start to the campaign has ended up associating him with a multitude of teams, among which Barça stands out. Confidence side.
DFC: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– The Argentine is one of those protected by Ten Hag. His start was bad, but he is slowly beginning to show that he is a reliable defender.
CB: RAFA VARANE– Is it at a high level? No, does Manchester United have another option that guarantees you more performance? Either.
LI: TYRELL MALCIA– His level has surprised everyone. He is much more reliable in the defensive section than what was spoken of him. Much to Ten Hag’s liking.
MC: CASEMIRO– The other day he was the starter and won his first MOTM (man of the match). He is still completing the process of adapting to a league like the Premier.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN– his team notices a lot when the Dane is inspired. He is a brutal footballer, with an outrageous ability to distribute the game.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– If the Portuguese returns to be that player capable of exceeding the figure of fifteen in goals and assists, the red devils could reach fourth place.
ED: ANTONY– little can be said about a player who took half an hour to score on the day of his debut against the leader. Scandalous footballer.
EI: JADON SANCHO– English is reaching the level that amazed the world in Dortmund. Dribbling, accuracy and last pass, he has it all.
ST: CRISTIANO RONALDO– will return to the elevens of Ten Hag. Having CR7 on your team and not using him is not a great idea. Despite its drop in performance, it is still a differential.
