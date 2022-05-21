Manchester United still have to secure their place in the Europa League next season, so they will have to beat Crystal Palace to do so. Here we leave you the possible line-up of United for this match.
The Spanish goalkeeper has been Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper for years, leaving us with great performances on the pitch. Tomorrow he will be under the sticks again.
Manchester United’s English right-back Wan-Bissaka will almost certainly be the starting full-back for this match. The continuity of the player for the next campaign is up in the air.
The English center-back has not experienced his best moments as a footballer this season, making a series of mistakes that have sometimes condemned Manchester United.
Accompanying Maguire in the center of the defense we will almost certainly see the 29-year-old French central defender, Raphael Varane.
The Brazilian left-back will almost certainly be the one who starts in the left-hand lane to play this match against Crystal Palace.
It will be his last game in a Red Devils jersey. The Serbian player announced that this would be his last season with Manchester United.
The Red Devils’ Brazilian midfielder is a regular in the Old Trafford club’s lineups. We will see him as a starter in this last Premier clash.
Another of the cornerstones of this team, in 45 games he has scored 10 goals and has distributed 14 assists. He is the organizer of the team.
The young Swedish player has had a great participation this season, playing 36 games, scoring 8 goals and dishing out 5 assists. Elanga could start as a starter for this match.
The star player of this Manchester United, one of the best players in the history of football. This season he has scored 24 goals.
We all know the quality that Manchester United’s English winger, Jadon Sancho, has in his boots, possibly starting for this confrontation.
