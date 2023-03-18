Manchester United play their way to the FA Cup semifinals against Fulham on Sunday. The Red Devils are in good shape, going through the Europa League round against Real Betis and with a squad that seems perfectly suited at this stage of the season. With the selection break close, it does not seem that Ten Hag is going to rotate too much for this match. This is the possible Manchester United line-up for the FA Cup match:
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been essential for Manchester United for many years. It will be again this day. Ayoze’s goal was unstoppable, but otherwise a good game on Thursday.
RHP: DIOGO DALOT– The Portuguese is the best asset for the right side, since Wan-Bissaka does not end up providing enough security on that flank.
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE– You have already established yourself in the Premier after a doubtful first year and have returned to almost the level of Real Madrid. Every time there are fewer mistakes in the defensive line and it is partly thanks to him.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Together with Varane, he completes a very versatile central pair. Maguire has a difficult time getting into a Ten Hag eleven if Lisandro is healthy.
LI: LUKE SHAW– Luke Shaw brings a lot to set pieces. He has been playing center-back and full-back these past few days and has earned Ten Hag’s total trust.
CDM: MCTOMINAY– Casemiro’s loss due to expulsion in the Premier League is probably the most delicate the team could have, but McTominay has already played many games alongside Fred and there shouldn’t be any kind of disconnection.
CDM: FRED– Great team player who, no matter how much the coach changes, continues to be a starter. He is having a great season. Without Casemiro, he will once again take the reins of the midfield.
MY: JADON SANCHO– Weghorst is playing a great role at Manchester United and has kept the starting lineup, but this could be a game to give him rest and for Jadon Sancho to get hooked on the rhythm of the game.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– He showed again that he is the one who chooses the pace of the match and with his back well covered by Fred and Casemiro he can be released in attack.
MD: ANTONY– He unbalanced Thursday’s game by scoring 2-1 when the team needed it most and he was very confident. He begins to be fixed at eleven.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD– United’s reference man. He has let go this season and is back at his best level, unstoppable.
