Manchester City is prepared to say goodbye to one more Premier League season in which they have been unattainable. Pep’s team has proven to be the most constant throughout the year and after being behind Arsenal for a large part of the championship, they have turned the situation around and are 8 points above the Gunners. This is the last game before the Champions League final, so we could see the gala eleven to get ready for June 10. This is the possible Manchester City line-up for the match against Brentford:
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese central defender has become a key player in Manchester City’s defence. Dias stands out for his physical strength, his good positioning and his leadership on the field. He is a solid defender who brings security and forcefulness to the back.
BY-EDERSON – He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right-back is one of the best in his position. Walker stands out for his speed, stamina and ability to overflow down the wing. In addition, he has great defensive ability and contributes both offensively and defensively.
MC: RODRI – The Spanish midfielder is one of the most important players in Manchester City’s midfield. Rodri stands out for his great ability to steal balls, his quality in passing and his vision of the game. He is in charge of giving balance to the team and connecting the defense with the attack
LI: MANUEL AKANJI – The Swiss defender is a reliable option in the center of defence. Akanji is a strong player in the passing game, he has a good anticipation capacity and stands out for his defensive solidity. Aké’s injury has opened a hole for him in the eleven and now Pep will have a problem when they are both ready.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. He is a very technical player, with a great ability to create chances and score goals himself. Gundogan has had an outstanding season with Manchester City, where he has been one of the team’s top scorers.
MC: JOHN STONES – The English defender has had a great season and has earned a place in the starting line-up. Stones combines defensive quality with a good ball output. He is a technical player, elegant in his game and with a great vision of the game from the defense, which is why Guardiola has placed him in the center of the midfield along with Rodri.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The Belgian is the brain of the team and one of the best midfielders in the world. De Bruyne stands out for his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to generate goal opportunities. He is a creative and unbalancing player who can make the difference in any game.
EI – JACK GREALISH – The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a player who has a gift for driving the ball. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese winger is a talented and versatile player. Bernardo stands out for his ability to dribble, his vision of the game and his ability to create imbalances in the rival defense. He is a quality attacking option and can play both on the wings and in midfield and performs very well off the ball.
DC- HAALAND – The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. The best player in the Premier League will seek to increase his scoring figure.
Goalie:ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Days, Walker
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Grealish
Forwards: Haaland
