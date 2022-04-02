After the national team break, LaLiga returns and next April 3 at 9:00 p.m. in the match corresponding to matchday 30 in which Barça will receive a visit from Sevilla. We will have a high-flying match between the second and third classified at the Camp Nou. Here we leave the possible alignment of FC Barcelona.
The German goalkeeper has earned his share of being the owner and lord of the Blaugrana goal. He will start as a starter next Sunday.
Dani Alves is living his second stage in the Barcelona team, he is having many minutes on that right wing to which we are accustomed.
The young Blaugrana central defender has started as a starter on several occasions so far this season.
Gerard Piqué has been the leader of the Blaugrana defense for many years. It is more than likely that Xavi will bet again on Piqué.
The Catalan player for FC Barcelona is a fixture on the left-hand side of the Camp Nou, so we will probably see him in the starting 11.
The national team break has served Sergio Busquets to recharge his batteries and return rested to league competition.
The Dutch player is once again demonstrating the kind of player that FC Barcelona signed. It is usual to see him as a starter in midfield.
The young Canarian player has made the whole world fall in love with the way he plays football, one of the most promising players currently both nationally and internationally.
The culé fans are once again trusting the French winger. Although it has not started in the best possible way due to his contract renewal. Dembélé has qualities that very few footballers possess.
One of the scorers of FC Barcelona. Since Aubameyang arrived at Barça he has not stopped increasing his personal account.
Ferran Torres is another of the new members of FC Barcelona, the Valencian player is playing at an exceptional level. Ferran brings many things to the squad.
