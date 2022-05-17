Eintracht Frankfurt is in the UEFA Europa League final that will be played tomorrow. Their rival will be Rangers, it’s a slightly decaffeinated final without the presence of Barcelona, a team that we all thought would arrive. This is the possible eleven for the final:
The German is already a consecrated goalkeeper in the European elite. After going through teams like PSG he is established as a veteran and reliable goalkeeper.
He was Enitrach’s best player in the second leg of the semi-final against West Ham United. Compress it and security are the conditions that define it.
He will play central defense and will be flanked by N’dicka on his left and Touré on his right. The three central defenders were changed in the last game for prevention.
He has made just ten Bundesliga appearances this year, but Enintracht’s plague of injuries has seen him start a Europa League final.
He was the hero of the victory against FC Barcelona. The German is a winger who at 20 years old has the whole future of the world ahead of him, one of the things to highlight is his dribbling.
Another player who already has a tour in the European elite. We are possibly talking about a Bundesliga legend. The change of scheme has made him go from being a pure winger to being a lane.
Player who had a lot of potential but who didn’t finish taking the step in a big team. I went through Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, he is the player who directs the entire midfield.
He is a player who wins many duels throughout the match. A warrior who, alongside Rode, destroys and releases the ball so that the German can build. At 25 years old he is in the best moment of his career.
At 26 years old, the Norwegian is one of the players who has played the most this year in the Bundesliga, but his figures are not being as everyone expected. He only has 2 goals and 2 assists. His presence in the final is more than assured.
He is a very intelligent player. That he understands the game and knows how to act in each situation, faces when he has to face and above all associates a lot, is one of his greatest virtues.
The Colombian is the reference of this team. This year he has numbers of eight goals and four assists in 31 games. He is possibly the most important piece in Oliver Glanser’s entire attack.
