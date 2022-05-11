WE HAVE A RIVAL FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS. ? ? @TigresOfficial pic.twitter.com/PVkTGpzyO5 – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 9, 2022

The defender is joined Carlos Rodriguezwho still cannot be considered, despite having removed the orthopedic boot he was wearing after suffering a fissure in the middle third of the fibula of his right leg, with a hypothetical final as a possible return.

???Pablo Aguilar is ruled out for the first leg and the possibilities for the second leg are complicated, if the semifinals are reached, could he return??? pic.twitter.com/ECR8wAD05a — Hugo Ramos (@Hugo_ramosof) May 9, 2022

One of the big questions you may have the bobblehead to measure up to the U is who must guard the celestial arch. Captain Jesus Crown was contemplated to play the playoff, but Sebastian Jurado appeared and became the figure of the team, so he could receive the confidence to be the guardian again.

IS THE LEADER BACK? José de Jesús Corona returned to a sky blue call and fully supports Sebastián Jurado. It will always be present and now more than ever. Come on, Blue Cross! ? ? @migue_luk Live: https://t.co/SFMLDguArS pic.twitter.com/Gaq9Oi8CPs – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 7, 2022

Already in the contention, the helmsman would place the midfield that worked so well for him, that is, Erik Lyra Y rafael baca in contention, with the Paraguayan Angel Romero as a midfielder, Uriel Antuna as a right winger and the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero as a left winger, to feed balls to the charrúa Cristian Tabo.