Cruz Azul managed to access the league of Liga MX by beating Necaxa in the playoff from eleven steps and now they will face Tigres in the quarterfinals, starting the first leg in the Aztec stadiumThis Thursday, May 12.
It is evident that the felines will be quite a complicated rival for Machinebut fortunately, they have almost their complete squad except for the Paraguayan defender Paul Aguilarwho suffered a grade one muscle tear in his left leg, unable to return even for the lap.
The defender is joined Carlos Rodriguezwho still cannot be considered, despite having removed the orthopedic boot he was wearing after suffering a fissure in the middle third of the fibula of his right leg, with a hypothetical final as a possible return.
Likewise, it is known that there is a rupture between the Peruvian coach John Reynoso and the Venezuelan Romulo Oterosince according to different media they were close to coming to blows when the helmsman asked him for more defensive sacrifice, something that the coach did not like Scorpion.
One of the big questions you may have the bobblehead to measure up to the U is who must guard the celestial arch. Captain Jesus Crown was contemplated to play the playoff, but Sebastian Jurado appeared and became the figure of the team, so he could receive the confidence to be the guardian again.
Having used a line of five in the playoffs, perhaps Reynoso change your strategy and return to your traditional line of four with the Peruvian louis abram Y Julio Dominguez in the central, supported on the sides by the Paraguayan John Escobar to the right and Adrian Aldrete by left.
Already in the contention, the helmsman would place the midfield that worked so well for him, that is, Erik Lyra Y rafael baca in contention, with the Paraguayan Angel Romero as a midfielder, Uriel Antuna as a right winger and the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero as a left winger, to feed balls to the charrúa Cristian Tabo.
Therefore, the possible alignment of Machine would: Sebastian Jurado; louis abram, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Adrian Aldrete, John Escobar; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; ‘Twin’ Rosemary, ‘Witcher’ Antuna, Nacho Rivero; Christian Tabo.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#lineup #Cruz #Azul #face #Tigres #leg #league
Leave a Reply