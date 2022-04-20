Cruz Azul has a very important match this Thursday at the Corregidora Stadium when they face Querétaro, on Matchday 15 of the 2022 Closing Tournament, after having lost the previous date against Chivas in the Aztec stadium.
It seems that the Peruvian project John Reynoso going down, as it was a difficult week to digest. First, they lost the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League in view of CougarsLater, thinking only of Liga MX, they could not harm the Flock.
Between injuries and suspensions, the job of the pigheadedwho seems to be running out of credit for having broken the heavenly curse of more than 20 years without a league title, since there are even rumors about a possible replacement.
It should be remembered that the Paraguayan John Escobarwho was in doubt to play the weekend, added a few minutes coming on as relief against the Tapatíos, while Carlos Rodriguez is still out due to a fissure in the middle third of the fibula of the right leg and the captain Jesus Crown He still has knee pain.
Taking this into account, once again Sebastian Jurado he would be in charge of defending the three celestial poles. The Paraguayan would appear in the central Paul Aguilar Y Julio Cesar Dominguezleaving the sides to escobar Already Adrian Aldrete.
In the midfield, the inevitable rafael baca and the hiring of the semester, Erik Lyrain addition to the significant drop in Charlie, Reynoso again I would place the charrúa Ignatius Riverowho has played different positions throughout the tournament.
For the attack though Uriel Antuna did not have the best of games against him Guadalajara, it is a fact that he is one of the best weapons on the team and would be the right winger. On the far left the Paraguayan would be placed Angel Romero and as center forward to Santiago Gimenezabove the Chilean Ivan Moraleswhich has not left good impressions.
Possibly there may be some changes, since the Peruvian louis abram little by little it has been joining and has already come out as a starter on different occasions, apart from the bobblehead could lean in favor of the Uruguayan Christian Tabo on offense, now that he has overcome injuries and has been adding up little by little.
In any case, the possible alignment of Reynoso to be measured at roosters would: Sebastian Jurado; Paul Aguilar, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, John Escobar, Adrian Aldrete; rafael baca, Erik Lyra, Nacho Rivero; Uriel Antuna, ‘Twin’ Rosemary Y Santi Gimenez.
