Between injuries and suspensions, the job of the pigheadedwho seems to be running out of credit for having broken the heavenly curse of more than 20 years without a league title, since there are even rumors about a possible replacement.

WILL BE? ? According to ‘El Universal’, Juan Reynoso would leave the team if our Cruz Azul does not win this tournament. If so, what do you think of this, blues? pic.twitter.com/yTppNLwX2y – Come on Blue (@VamosCAzul) April 19, 2022

Taking this into account, once again Sebastian Jurado he would be in charge of defending the three celestial poles. The Paraguayan would appear in the central Paul Aguilar Y Julio Cesar Dominguezleaving the sides to escobar Already Adrian Aldrete.

Juan Escobar was booked when he only had one minute and 36 seconds on the field. pic.twitter.com/9TYJpEKXNe – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 17, 2022

For the attack though Uriel Antuna did not have the best of games against him Guadalajara, it is a fact that he is one of the best weapons on the team and would be the right winger. On the far left the Paraguayan would be placed Angel Romero and as center forward to Santiago Gimenezabove the Chilean Ivan Moraleswhich has not left good impressions.

Much success today my Machine @Blue Cross ???? It will be difficult not being able to be on the court but I am to death with this family ??? Come on Blues pic.twitter.com/YrlFdndp3C – Carlos Rodríguez (@CharlyRdz) April 12, 2022

In any case, the possible alignment of Reynoso to be measured at roosters would: Sebastian Jurado; Paul Aguilar, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, John Escobar, Adrian Aldrete; rafael baca, Erik Lyra, Nacho Rivero; Uriel Antuna, ‘Twin’ Rosemary Y Santi Gimenez.