Cruz Azul has a perfect pace in Liga MX with two wins over Tijuana and Bravos, using for now three of their four reinforcements, which have been seen as being a factor in the final result.
The Machine played its first two matches in the Aztec stadium, but this time he has to visit Rayados in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, a duel that looks quite even in the script, although the royals harvest four units.
The outlook looks promising for the Peruvian coach’s team John Reynoso because on this occasion there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 and will probably have the entire squad to face the duel.
Jose de Jesus Corona is immovable from the goal, while the central defense would once again be made up of the Paraguayan Paul Aguilar Y Julio Cesar Dominguez, since for now the new reinforcement of the area has not arrived, the Peruvian louis abram; the sides would be counting on John Escobar Y Adrian Aldrete, the latter with good participation in both matches, so for now he would be beating one of the reinforcements, Alexander Mayorga.
Even though he didn’t show a brilliant performance against Juarez, Erik Lyra again he would be in charge of the midfield next to rafael baca, while the one in charge of playing behind the ‘9’ again would be Carlos Rodriguez, who has a double in the tournament.
Playing as wingers would be the Uruguayan again Ignatius Rivero, who since Date 1 has been enabled in said position, in addition to Uriel Antuna, who put an assistance in front of the border, while the person in charge of commanding the attack would be Santiago Gimenez, who would be option one after passing the COVID-19, above the Ecuadorian Brayan Angle.
The latter may vary because on the past date El Cabezón experimented by placing Luis ‘Quick’ Mendoza as false ‘9’, a task that was difficult for him until he was relieved by El Cuco to be able to place himself in a place where he felt more comfortable.
Most likely the changes will be made to give entry once again to Mayorga, Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez and the Venezuelan Romulo Otero, leaving the doubt as to whether the Uruguayan Christian Tabo you will be ready to debut with The Machine.
This would be the probable eleven of Blue Cross against Monterey: Jesus Crown; ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Paul Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete, John Escobar; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; Nacho Rivero, Uriel Antuna, Charlie Rodriguez; Santi Gimenez.
