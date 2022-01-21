?? Carlos Rodriguez (25 years old) ?@Blue Cross ?⬜️ ? Lethal bombshell that puts

the nets to dance ?⚽️?? Second goal in the tournament

for Charlieeeeeee Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/sfQXM5ZKr8 – Xavi Sol (@XaviSol_) January 16, 2022

The outlook looks promising for the Peruvian coach’s team John Reynoso because on this occasion there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 and will probably have the entire squad to face the duel.

Even though he didn’t show a brilliant performance against Juarez, Erik Lyra again he would be in charge of the midfield next to rafael baca, while the one in charge of playing behind the ‘9’ again would be Carlos Rodriguez, who has a double in the tournament.

#Blue Cross ? “It’s going to be a nice game for me, it’s going to be the first time today that I’m playing with another shirt in that stadium. It’s going to be very special, but we’re working to get the three points.” @CharlyRdz about facing Rayados. pic.twitter.com/NEIqrb59BD – Violeta Alva (@Viioletitta) January 20, 2022

The latter may vary because on the past date El Cabezón experimented by placing Luis ‘Quick’ Mendoza as false ‘9’, a task that was difficult for him until he was relieved by El Cuco to be able to place himself in a place where he felt more comfortable.

Next match: Rayados vs. Blue Cross. ??⚪️! LET’S GO STRIPED! pic.twitter.com/ryvD8t701w – I am Rayado and I have Stamina (@AguanteRayado) January 18, 2022

This would be the probable eleven of Blue Cross against Monterey: Jesus Crown; ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Paul Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete, John Escobar; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; Nacho Rivero, Uriel Antuna, Charlie Rodriguez; Santi Gimenez.