Cruz Azul will look for that in the Young Classic against America the combinations you need to be able to enter directly into the leaguetherefore, they must first wait for the fall of Puebla or Atlas, third and fourth in the table, respectively, and then beat the azulcremas in the Aztec stadiumthis Saturday, April 30, on the last date of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
Machine has lost oil in recent times, because it has cost them a lot to make dangerous plays, as well as to score, which took him from being in direct positions of Fiesta Grande to the places of the playoffs, marching for now in sixth place with 24 units, only one below the Eagleswho will also look for their pass to the league and his seventh win in a row.
Fortunately for the Peruvian coach John Reynosowill have almost all of its staff, with the exception of Carlos Rodriguez. The archer and captain Jesus Crown overcame his discomfort in the patella and patellar tendon of his right knee, the Paraguayan Paul Aguilar left behind the sprain of his left ankle and the Venezuelan Romulo Otero He reappeared after being out for two weeks due to muscular discomfort.
In any case, it might be evident that the bobblehead place to Sebastian Jurado again under the three posts, to avoid any mishaps with ChuyIn addition, to take care of the Guarani defender, he could place in the central defense Julio Cesar Dominguez and the peruvian louis abram. Already on the sides the Paraguayan would appear John Escobar to the right and Adrian Aldrete on the left, staying on the bench Alexander Mayorga.
In the midfield it would seem the duo for which the strategist has opted since the start of the semester: Erik Lyra Y rafael baca. Later, the Paraguayan Angel Romero serving as a ’10’, Uriel Antuna as a right winger and the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero on the left, leaving the Uruguayan as center forward Christian Taboabove Santiago Gimenez and the Chilean Ivan Morales.
Therefore, the probable eleven of Blue Cross to be measured at Eagles would: Sebastian Jurado; ‘Cata’ Dominguez, louis abram, John Escobar, Adrian Aldrete; Erik Lyra, rafael baca; Angel Romero, Uriel Antuna, Nacho Rivero; Christian Tabo.
