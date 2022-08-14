Atlético de Madrid will begin a new journey in LaLiga when they face another team from Madrid, Getafe, next Monday, August 15.
Diego Simeone continues to insist with the eleven with which he started in Turin ahead of the Coliseum match, although in this session he had several absences, in addition to the already known Giménez and Felipe, who remain on the sidelines.
The Argentine coach has never lost in his league debut since he came to the Atlético de Madrid bench, and he will hope to maintain the streak and score three points in the match that will mark the presentation to the new edition of LaLiga against Getafe.
Against Getafe, Simeone awaits a rival who will be hard to crack. Those of Sánchez Flores have been well reinforced in this summer transfer market. From Atlético de Madrid they hope to add the three points to start the Spanish league on the right foot.
Giménez (muscle injury) Felipe (Knee problems)
With regard to the starting eleven, it is likely that Witsel will have to perform the functions of central defense due to the loss of the squad, and that we will see a forward formed by Álvaro Morata and Joao Félix.
It is no surprise that Oblak starts as the starting goalkeeper, the Slovenian is one of the best players in his position.
As a right-handed winger we find Nahuel Molina, who is very likely to make his LaLiga debut.
The Montenegrin central defender is a regular in Cholo Simeone’s schemes, with almost total certainty he will be part of this starting eleven
Another player who will make his debut in the league championship. Surely we will see him occupy the position of central defense and not his natural position.
As the third center back we find Reinildo, the player played a great role last season and Cholo will surely line him up again in that position.
Closing the defense we find Carrasco as a left-handed lane. The Belgian is one of the players with the highest quality in the squad.
Starting in the center of the field we see Marcos Llorente, who will occupy his natural position and not the right-handed winger to which he accustomed us last season.
Together with Marcos we meet the captain of the squad, Koke. The Spanish international is a player that Cholo Simeone has shown devotion to on more than one occasion.
Closing the midfield and a little further forward than the previous two, we find Thomas Lemar. Another player with great quality.
Up front we see Morata who returns to the squad again after his time at Juventus.
Closing the squad we see Joao Felix, the Portuguese is the young pearl of this Atlético de Madrid.
