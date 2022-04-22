America accumulated five consecutive victories at the hands of the Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz to be located in playoff positions by being sixth in the table with 22 points, being one point behind the fourth place that it has scratched.
Now, the next test for the azulcremas will be the sub-leader Tigres on Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022, which they will visit at University Stadiumwhere several of the capital’s soccer players will meet again with their former strategist, Michael Herrera.
For now the Eagles they only have two of their elements between cottons, the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez Y santiago navedawithout knowing if they will really make the trip to Nuevo León or not, or even to be present on the bench.
In any case, it seems that The Tano he already found his starting eleven, well Jorge Mere efficient replacement for Valdez against Tijuana Y Lionpairing up in the center with the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres to defend the arch William Ochoa.
The laterals have as owners louis sources on the left and Jorge Sanchez on the right, while the contention has been well covered with the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the spanish Alvaro Fidalgohaving more advanced to the Chilean Diego Valdesthe Colombian Roger Martinez Y Alexander Zendejasto leave the Uruguayan on point Federico Vinas.
In the case of Rogerit was thought that he could miss the commitment against the felines when he saw his fifth yellow card against the beasthowever, by joining two yellow to be red, it stops counting and that makes it possible for him to raise his hand to appear as a left winger.
Men who used to headline a few months ago like Miguel Layun, Henry Martin, savior kingsa Peruvian man Peter Aquinas, Mauro Lainezthe Colombian Juan Otero either Jordan Silva They have become a bench and now they are relays for the second part.
So, the possible alignment of the America to face tigers would: William Ochoa; Sebastian Caceres, Jorge Mere, louis sources, Jorge Sanchez; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Roger Martinez, Alexander Zendejas; Federico Vinas.
