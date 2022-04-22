FLYING HIGH! ?#America got his fifth victory in a row and will seek in the last two days to sneak directly into the Liguilla? Are the Águilas del ‘Tano’ Ortíz closing the regular phase strong? • AMERICA 2-0 LEON pic.twitter.com/oSEAOMgTiw – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 21, 2022

For now the Eagles they only have two of their elements between cottons, the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez Y santiago navedawithout knowing if they will really make the trip to Nuevo León or not, or even to be present on the bench.

The laterals have as owners louis sources on the left and Jorge Sanchez on the right, while the contention has been well covered with the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the spanish Alvaro Fidalgohaving more advanced to the Chilean Diego Valdesthe Colombian Roger Martinez Y Alexander Zendejasto leave the Uruguayan on point Federico Vinas.

Bruno Valdez?? 64 balls recovered ?️✅? pic.twitter.com/qjsm6bclFk – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) April 22, 2022

Men who used to headline a few months ago like Miguel Layun, Henry Martin, savior kingsa Peruvian man Peter Aquinas, Mauro Lainezthe Colombian Juan Otero either Jordan Silva They have become a bench and now they are relays for the second part.