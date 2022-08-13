This weekend from the University Olympics, Club América will visit Club Universidad on the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, where they will seek to rebound in the competition, after having concluded their international pending and having to focus exclusively on the championship.
The Eagles come from easily defeating the Braves of Ciudad Juárez and with that they were able to climb a few steps despite having one game less.
For its part, the university team arrives after having suffered a win in the Joan Gamper Trophy against the Blaugrana team and in the same way has one less day in the current contest.
In this way, in the following list we present the possible alignment and tactical scheme that the coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz.
- America club
Q: Guillermo Ochoa – There is nothing new in the azulcrema goal, as it usually is, Paco Memo will be the starting goalkeeper against the felines.
DFD: Emilio Lara – It seems that the Mexican youth will be the successor of Jorge Sanchez who went to Ajax Amsterdamso he will be chosen to be the new starting right-back, although Miguel Layun may also be considered for the position.
CB: Nestor Araujo – The Mexican central defender arrived as the star reinforcement for the central defense and so far has discreetly met expectations, which is why he remains as a starter.
CB: Sebastian Caceres – The Uruguayan youth continues to be trusted by the Argentine coach despite the intermissions and mistakes that the player has made.
DFI: Luis Fuentes: – The veteran left back has completely taken over the left wing since the stay of Ferdinand Ortizso there is still no news in this position.
DCM: Pedro Aquino – The Peruvian midfielder could be given the opportunity to return to the starting lineup as a defensive midfielder.
MD: Alejandro Zendejas – The skillful midfielder continues with the confidence of the coaching staff, the Mexican will continue as a starting piece.
MC: Richard Sanchez – The ‘Puppy‘ remains in contention as an important pillar in the midfield area.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder would also be the one chosen to accompany the Guarani, because after the confidence received, he has responded in previous games.
IM: Jonathan Rodriguez – The Uruguayan striker would once again be used as a midfielder instead of center forward, as he has been interspersed depending on the match.
DC: Henry Martin – After becoming the azulcrema top scorer with four goals and scoring two doubles in a row, the Mexican attacker has regained his place as a starter within the team.
