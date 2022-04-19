Tomorrow the Águilas del América team will be facing the Panzas Verdes del León, in a match corresponding to the double day of the Closing Tournament 2022.
The American team has come out of the losing streak with which they started the contest and now they have four consecutive wins. Coach Fernando Ortíz knows how important it would be to achieve a new victory that leaves them better positioned in the general table and he would already have his eleven to face the match.
In the goal could not appear another that was not the holder and national selected William Ochoawho would be protected by the defenders Jorge Sanchez, Jorge Mere, Sebastian Caceres Y louis sources.
In the middle sector of the field they would be appearing Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alexander Zendejas Y Diego Valdes. At the top, those in charge of scoring goals and leading the attack would be Roger Martinez Y Federico Vinas.
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes;
Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Álvaro Fidalgo;
Federico Vinas and Roger Martinez.
It is expected that this will be the unemployed with which Fernando Ortíz will go out tomorrow to face the game on the field of the Azteca Stadium. For now, America He is in 8th place with 19 points.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the meeting at 9:00 p.m., through the TUDN signal.
*This match will be covered for 90min.
