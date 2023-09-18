Inter Miami continues to make history in soccer in the United States thanks to its great figure Lionel Andrés Messi, world champion with the Argentine team who has already won a title with his new club, the Leagues Cup, which is already in the final of another (US Open Cup) and who wants to get out of the bottom of the table in the MLS. We review the probable XI against Toronto F.C.his next rival.
The big question is whether the Rosario star will play, who did not appear in the first and only defeat of the “Tata” Martino team so far in charge of the team, due to muscle fatigue that had also prevented him from being present on the field. game of Hernando Siles, in La Paz, Bolivia, for the South American Qualifiers with the Argentine jersey.
“Messi has muscle fatigue and it was very imprudent to bring him to play this match,” said Martino after 5-2 that complicated the Florida team’s chances of qualifying for the North American League (MLS) Playoffs.
“They will train tomorrow and We will see it day by day. Nothing changes the panorama of how he (Messi) is going to train. We don’t have emergencies. If he is well and confident he can play (on Wednesday) and if this does not happen he will wait a few more days,” the coach concluded at a press conference.
Goalkeeper:Drake Callender
Side right: DeAndre Yedlin
Advocate central: Tomás Avilés
Advocate Central: Sergey Krivtsov
Side left: Jordi Alba
Midfielder: Sergio Busquets
Midfielder: Dixon Arroyo
Midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi
Extreme right: Robert Taylor
Hitch:Lionel Messi
Forward center: Josef Martínez
In addition to the “10”, it is expected that Gerardo Martino put the best you have at your disposal, highlighting elements such as Alba, Busquets and the Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez, to name a few.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Inter #Miami #eleven #host #Toronto #MLS #Leo #Messi #play
Leave a Reply