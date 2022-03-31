There is less and less time left for the World Cup draw and there are many expectations to meet the group of the Argentine team.
We chose according to the perspective of 90Min, which would be the group of death for the team led by Lionel Scaloni. Keep in mind that the possible rivals in the round of 16 will also be key when reading the draw.
A selection that brings headaches and that the background is not good at all. Facing Germany in the group zone would be very dangerous for Lionel Scaloni’s team and they are the opponent to avoid at this stage (and in the whole competition!).
Senegal is the last champion of the African Cup, they have a lot of strength and players who are well known in Europe. Sadio Mané is his greatest figure, but he also has strength in defense with Edouard Mendy in goal and Kalidou Koulibaly in defence. He will be a very tough opponent for anyone who has to face him.
They finished in the first position in Concacaf and they are a team on the rise. It has Alphonso Davies as a figure and is a rival with little history against Argentina. It could be a surprise and a headache.
#group #death #Argentine #team #World #Cup
