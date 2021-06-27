Less than a week to go Sony officially reveal the free games lineup for July PlayStation Plus. But like every month, these possible titles have already been filtered and if they are true, a very interesting month awaits us.

According to a post removed from the German portal MyDealz, the catalog of PS Plus in July it is composed with A Plague: Tale Innocence in order to PlayStation 5, Y Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with WRC 9 in order to Playstation 4.

How reliable is this information? The truth is that MyDealz has previously leaked games of PS Plus. In fact, it was rumored that A Plague Tale: Innocence it would be part of this lineup for July, even before its next-gen version was revealed.

We will have to wait until Wednesday for Sony officially confirm the games that will arrive in July for subscribers of this service.

